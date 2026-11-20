G has seen her fortunes fall and recover and treats these purchases as “a reward”. Her wardrobe runs from a Rs 300 T-shirt picked up at the Brahmaputra market in Noida to a Rs 3 lakh shirt. This year, she bought Valentino heels for about Rs 1.3 lakh, chosen for comfort because she has flat feet, and a Loro Piana bag that cost Rs 4 lakh.

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Nikasha Chandhok loves her scarves like G loves her shades. She buys wherever a colour or a print catches her eye, even from thrift stores. When she bought a Chanel scarf from a Delhi mall last year, she was thrilled. “It’s classy and makes me feel good. When I wear it, I feel nicer, confident, precious, like I have achieved something,” says the 33-year-old education entrepreneur.

She is clear what drives her: social media. More specifically, Instagram. When she was growing up, magazines like Vogue and Cosmopolitan showed models and strangers. “Instagram shows people you know,” says Chandhok. Two months ago, she bought a Tory Burch sling bag for Rs 1.1 lakh. The next item on her list is a Gucci tote.

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While G has slowed down—she buys fewer things and spends more on each—Chandhok is buying “way more” than three-four years ago, and “definitely more premium”. Both are spending more. Both are trading up.

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G and Chandhok are part of a market that is growing fast. The Atlas of Affluence 2026, a study of affluent consumers in six Indian cities by Kantar for The Voice of Fashion, finds a shift towards more considered consumption—fewer acquisitions, greater attention to quality, and a growing premium on experience.

But the shift is uneven. Chandhok’s experience suggests the desire to buy better can coexist with the pressure to keep up. Among younger consumers, online reviews are increasingly influencing purchases. For some, trading up means buying fewer things of better quality; for others, it means entering a world of brands and status that social media has made harder to ignore.

The larger pattern: India’s affluent are spending more on luxury without following the rules of the global industry. That has made India, one of the few luxury markets growing at a decent rate, one of the hardest to understand.

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The Outlier

Global luxury spending was €1.4 trillion (around Rs 149 lakh crore at current exchange rate) in 2025, but spending on personal luxury goods fell 2% to €358 billion at current exchange rates as people chose experiences over products amid economic uncertainty, according to the Bain-Altagamma Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study. This year, that market is expected to grow by 2-4%. The number of luxury consumers fell from about 400 million in 2022 to 340 million in 2025, Bain estimates.

India seems to have bucked the trend so far. While the study doesn’t give a separate assessment for India, it puts the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa and India together at about €45 billion, roughly as much as mainland China, where spending is expected to shrink by 3–5%. Euromonitor pegs India’s luxury market at around $12 billion (Rs 1.14 lakh crore at current exchange rate) in 2025. However, Kearney estimates differ; it expects the market to reach $12 billion by 2028.

These numbers coincide with incomes rising at the top. According to government figures, the number of individuals reporting gross total income of Rs 100 crore or more quadrupled from 142 in assessment year (AY) 2021-22 to 576 in AY2025-26. The number of individuals declaring income above Rs 1 crore rose 4.7x from 48,417 in AY2014-15 to just under 2,30,000 in AY2023-24.

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According to The Wealth Report 2026 by Knight Frank, the number of ultra-high-net-worth

individuals (UHNWIs) in India rose 63% from 12,161 to 19,877 between 2021 and 2026 and is expected to rise to 25,217 by 2031. Globally, the number of UHNWIs—people worth more than $30 million—grew from 551,435 to 713,626. In a study this April, Visa Consulting & Analytics found that three in four affluent consumers made at least one high-end purchase every quarter, while one in four bought something premium every two weeks. No surprise India is out of step with the rest of the world.

“India’s luxury market has been growing at 10–12% a year,” says Neelesh Hundekari, a senior partner at Kearney. “Some of that is inflation pushed up by weaker rupee and dearer gold. The bigger driver is new buyers,” he says. “Trading up is happening from premium to luxury. Within luxury, it might be happening in pockets.”

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Luxury Cars Rising

On the morning Santosh Iyer sat down for a chat, he had already seen the evidence on his phone. Content creator and entrepreneur Ishan Sharma, 25, had posted a video about the Mercedes-Benz E200 he had just booked in Bengaluru. Sharma said he was the “first in his bloodline to own a Mercedes.”

“This is representative of the younger generation,” says Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Mercedes-Benz India. A generation ago, a buyer would have reached an E-Class last, after a long climb starting with a mass market car. Now, there is a new kind of buyer who starts with an E-Class, a GLE or an S-Class, which Mercedes calls its core segment, priced Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, or from its top end. Iyer credits the start-up economy, the creator economy and second-generation wealth. He says the demographic shift, followed by broader economic change, is driving premiumisation across categories and segments.

In 2025, Mercedes sold 19,007 cars in India, fewer than 19,500 the year before. Yet its revenue grew close to double digits, says Iyer. Demand for top-end models grew 11%, sales of its performance car brand AMG rose 34%, even as a 23% decline in sales of entry-segment cars weighed on growth.

Mercedes’ closest rival had a better year in volumes. BMW Group India sold a record 18,001 cars in 2025, up 14%, buoyed by entry models. The X1, its smallest SUV, was its best-selling SUV, and the 3 Series its best-selling sedan.

Mercedes’ India portfolio has three segments—entry cars such as the GLA and the new CLA, priced Rs 50–60 lakh; core cars such as the E-Class and the GLE, priced between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore; and top-end cars, which include the S-Class, the G-Class and the Maybachs. The entry segment once made up about a quarter of the company’s sales in India but now accounts for around 10%, while the share of top-end cars has risen from 15% to 25%. Within the G-Class range, the top variant used to account for 10% of sales; it’s now at 20–30%. The top-end segment grew about 28% in the previous quarter alone.

The entry point itself has moved up. “Premiumisation doesn’t just mean the top end,” says Iyer. “You can see it clearly in the entry segment too.” Mercedes no longer sells a car below Rs 50 lakh in India, and the GLC, which was priced close to Rs 60 lakh not long ago, now costs Rs 78 lakh.

Iyer attributes the rise in the average selling price to three things. One is the shift towards more expensive cars. Another is equipment, since cars now carry far more technology, which he says accounts for 20–30% of the increase. The third is exchange rate. “In the last one year, car prices have risen 6–7% because of exchange rate volatility,” he says. One euro was Rs 89–90 when the company last set its prices. It is now around Rs 110.

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Gold Standard

Nowhere are rising prices more visible than in gold. After what the World Gold Council calls “an exceptional rally through 2024, 2025 and early 2026”, the domestic price averaged a record Rs 1,51,108 for 10 grams in the January–March quarter, 81% higher than a year earlier, according to the council. Prices stayed close to that level in the second quarter—Rs 1,50,733 per 10 gm, 59% higher than a year earlier—held up by an increase in import duty in May and a weaker rupee.

As a result, Indians are buying less jewellery and paying more. In the first half of 2026, jewellery demand fell 17% to 141.2 tonnes, while value rose 40% to about Rs 2.13 lakh crore. Buyers are “opting for lighter, lower-carat pieces and making smaller, less frequent purchases”, the council says. In the first quarter, exchanged gold accounted for 40–60% transactions across retailers.

The price of gold is changing how Indians are consuming the precious metal. Demand for bars, coins and exchange-traded funds rose 54% to 82 tonnes in the first quarter, more than the 66 tonnes that went into jewellery, before easing to 54 tonnes in the second, says the council.

Vivek Ramabhadran, who ran Swarovski’s crystals business in India and South Asia before founding the jewellery brand Aulerth, says jewellery has become a lifestyle expression. “It’s not about what I will hand over to my daughter and keep in a locker for 20 years but something I want to wear regularly,” he says. Because people “still place a huge premium on buying gold”, they are “willing to reduce the quantum (size) of what they wear”. That means demand for simple pendants, lighter pieces, nine-karat in place of 22-karat, and lab-grown diamonds, more than 90% of which are set in gold. “Rationally, what’s the investment value of nine-karat gold? Probably nothing,” he says. “But culturally it’s still gold. And that matters for India.”

With gold prices still high, retailers and experts expect this trend of buying lighter and smarter to continue beyond the festive season.

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Ramabhadran’s own customers, mostly women aged 35 to 65 who already own plenty of gold, have gone further. For them, buying gold for variety “stopped making sense long back”, he says. “In gold, you don’t get the kind of variety that you get in fashion jewellery.” So, they buy design-led pieces that have no intrinsic metal value.

Jewellery remains luxury’s strongest category this year, according to Bain-Altagamma’s June update. In 2025, sales grew 4–6% to about €32 billion. In India, jewellery and watches had the largest share of affluent buyers spending more than Rs 2 lakh a year, says the Atlas of Affluence.

In watches, too, India appears to be a standout. Swiss watch exports to India rose 31.7% to 231.9 million Swiss francs (around Rs 2,667 crore at current exchange rates) in the first eight months of 2026, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, while worldwide exports grew only 1.7%, making India the industry’s 14th-largest market, up from 21st in the same period last year.

India’s trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association, in force since October 2025, envisages bringing down the import duty on Swiss watches to zero in seven annual steps, only two of which have taken effect so far, but buyers are moving up, according to Ethos, India’s largest luxury watch retailer.

“Existing collectors are upgrading to more complex and exclusive pieces, while new entrants are entering at higher price points,” says Pranav Saboo, Managing Director of Ethos. Clients who owned one or two watches a decade ago now buy across brands and price segments, he says. “A collector mindset is emerging.” The watch has become “a collectible, a personal expression and, in some cases, a store of value.” It shows in Ethos’s numbers. In the year to March 2026, its average selling price rose 22.9% to Rs 2.07 lakh, while revenue grew 28.8% to Rs 1,612 crore.

Trading up rarely moves in a straight line. Pernod Ricard, which sold Imperial Blue, India’s third-largest whisky by volume, to Tilaknagar Industries last year to focus, in part, on premiumisation, says the ladder is uneven. “Premiumisation is not a neat ladder where consumers simply graduate from one price point to another,” says Debasree Dasgupta, chief marketing officer of Pernod Ricard India. A consumer may also move sideways, between brands and categories, depending on the occasion. “A Jameson consumer may equally choose Chivas or The Glenlivet, not necessarily as a replacement, but as part of a broader repertoire.”

Overall, Indians are drinking less. Spirits volumes fell about 3% in FY26, after a 2% fall the year before, according to ICRA, which expects a further 4–6% drop this year. It still expects revenue at the alcobev companies it tracks to grow 10–12%, helped by higher prices and a move towards premium and prestige labels.

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Consumers are also looking beyond imported whisky towards Indian single malts. Imported spirits were long the benchmark of prestige, says Dasgupta, but Indian single malts such as Pernod’s own Longitude 77 are changing that for a consumer “who increasingly judges quality on its own merit, rather than its country of origin”. Amrut, Paul John, Rampur and Indri have built followings at home and abroad. In 2025, Indian malts reached about 5,00,000 cases, up around 22%, according to data from the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, compared with roughly 3,50,000 cases of imported single malts.

The New Buyer

In Hindi Medium, the 2017 Bollywood comedy, Irrfan Khan plays Raj Batra, a Delhi shopkeeper with plenty of money but limited social standing. To fit in, he dresses himself and his wife in expensive brands. Hundekari uses this to describe the most important buyer.

“These are owners of small and medium businesses, a group that rarely features in brand presentations,” says Hundekari. “A trader in Mumbai’s Crawford Market, a cotton dealer or the owner of a small factory who may be worth Rs 100 crore.” They use luxury brands to buy social status. “It’s not South Bombay or South Delhi alone that have the taste for brands, craftsmanship, or experiences,” says Karan Bhangay, who founded Indulge, a members-only luxury concierge, and has worked with wealthy clients for nearly 15 years.

“I have worked with clients from places like Salem, Chandigarh, and beyond, who are often misread as they are judged for wealth by metro markers.”

They don’t always speak English, dress differently, and have different choices than metro HNIs. “You can meet people who are worth a few thousand crores and drive a Baleno,” says Bhangay.

The second group is start-up entrepreneurs who have unlocked huge wealth over the past few years. “Most grew up in middle-class homes and don’t necessarily want luxury for everything,” says Hundekari. “They might buy a luxury house and a car.

Whether they buy luxury apparel is doubtful.” Senior corporate executives, many from middle-class families, also “spend on small luxury”. Then there are those with generational wealth, a section that has stayed about the same.

“People are willing to spend more and get something that is a lot more desirable than spending that same amount on five different products,” says Gautam Sinha, founder of leather goods brand Nappa Dori.

Samrath Bedi, executive director of luxury cosmetic brand Forest Essentials, concurs. Five years ago, the product and the brand story did more of the work, he says. “Today, consumers research what they buy. They want to understand ingredients, formulation, efficacy and what justifies the premium,” says Bedi.

That customer is also younger, increasingly from outside the metros, and more of them are men, says Bedi. And he or she is more willing to back an Indian label. “If the provenance, quality and experience are compelling, an Indian brand can sit comfortably alongside the best global luxury brands,” says Bedi. The questions his customers ask now are simpler: “Is this worth it, do I enjoy it and will I come back to it?”

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India’s affluent consumers are learning to treat luxury less as a fixed hierarchy of brands and more as a portfolio of purchases, chosen by occasion, quality and, increasingly, price.

The Price of Prestige

Sinha has watched this happen over the past five years. “The younger generation has become much savvier about what quality they're getting and what they are spending on,” he says. Information is easy to find.

Industry reports have long found that affluent Indian consumers favour overseas purchases for both price and assortment. Chandhok compares prices in India and abroad before she buys a watch or a phone.

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“Indians are price-sensitive,” says Hundekari. High import duties, a lack of depth in the market and weaker rupee mean a luxury product costs 20% more in India than in Dubai, Singapore or London. “Buyers will pay a premium of 5–10% at most to buy at home, so a large part of their luxury spending still happens abroad,” he says.

These buying patterns, an uneven market, and price consciousness are the reasons India has proved harder for global luxury brands to crack than they once imagined. For years, the industry hoped India would become the next China. Hundekari says “all of them have realised that India is a very different market”.

China, he says, is far more Western-influenced. Office workers there save to buy one luxury bag or one brand of shoes, and senior executives wear expensive watches as a matter of course. “That craze is not there in India,” he says. Comparatively, fewer Indian women wear Western-branded jewellery, and fewer Indian men wear a Rolex, a Patek Philippe or an Audemars Piguet. The biggest spending occasion, the wedding, is dominated by Indian wear and Indian jewellery.

Cars are the exception. India is now the world’s fifth-largest market for the Maybach. About three-quarters of the Maybachs, G-Classes and other top-end cars Mercedes sells in India are personalised, according to Iyer. “Buyers wait three to six months for theirs to be built, but once a car is ready, many of them will not wait any longer,” says Iyer. “They pay Rs 40–50 lakh to have it flown in, so that it reaches them within a week.” That is luxury with an Indian touch.

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