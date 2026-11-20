Nifty IT too added 629 pts to 31,555.

In mid-October, FIIs inflows into the AI theme had led the tech-heavy Kospi to rise over 40% this year. Its gains have now trimmed to 13% on a year to date basis.

On the other hand, Nifty has plunged 2% on a year to date basis.

Meanwhile, an AI-led sell off in the global markets made a dent on investors sentiment.

Asian indices were in a deep rout.

Japan's Nikkei crashed 4.28% or 2516 pts to 56,928. Taiwan Weighted index also lost 2273 pts to 36,162. South Korea's Kospi was also down 4.35% to 4914.In South Korea, AI related stocks such as Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix fell 6% each.

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US markets

In the US, stocks closed sharply lower as early gains reversed into broad selling, pushing the S&P 500 to its sixth straight daily loss.

Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 49,097.06, down 1,101.11 points (-2.19%), slipping back below the 50,000 mark. S&P 500 ended at 7,175.83, down 147.80 points (-2.02%), marking its longest losing streak since April 2024. Nasdaq Composite closed at 23,879.20, down 550.69 points (-2.25%).