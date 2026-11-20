In a recent report, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) said the gold financing industry could sustain healthy growth but may shift toward structurally lower profitability.

"Our central thesis is that gold financing can sustain healthy growth, but the industry is likely to transition toward structurally lower profitability. We remain neutral on gold financiers under our coverage, namely Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance, amid rising competitive intensity from newer players, the need to adapt to evolving regulatory requirements, and volatility in gold prices," the brokerage said.

MOFSL maintained its 'Neutral' rating on both stocks, with target prices of Rs 2,550 for Muthoot Finance and Rs 315 for Manappuram Finance.

"Our key conclusion is that the industry's long-term earnings trajectory will depend on its ability to successfully transition customers toward periodic repayment while maintaining growth and profitability. The near-term focus should be on monitoring Stage 2 cure rates, Stage 3 migration and auction activity. Over the medium term, the critical variables will be product mix, lending yields, AUM growth and the ability to offset pricing pressure through scale and operating leverage," MOFSL also said.

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Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, market expert Anshul Jain remained cautious on both Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance, indicating the possibility of further downside in the stocks.

Separately, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reportedly set to meet CEOs of top-tier non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on November 23. According to The Economic Times report, gold loans could be among the key discussion points at the meeting.