The vulnerability became evident during the 2026 West Asia conflict, when disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz sharply affected India's cooking gas supplies. The IEA estimates that LPG imports fell by more than 50% during the first two months of the conflict, forcing the government to maximise domestic production and prioritise household supplies over other consumers.

The crisis has brought renewed attention to India's energy security, particularly its dependence on a narrow set of international supply routes for essential fuels.

Why India's LPG imports could rise

India is the world's second-largest LPG importer. Domestic production stood at around 450,000 barrels per day in 2025, meeting approximately 40% of the country's LPG demand. Of this domestic output, around 15% came from natural gas liquid fractionation, while the remaining 85% was produced by refineries.

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However, the gap between domestic production and consumption is expected to widen.

Under its Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), the IEA projects that India's LPG demand will increase by almost 400,000 barrels per day by 2035, while domestic supply will grow by less than 100,000 barrels per day.

Consequently, LPG imports could rise by around 300,000 barrels per day to nearly 1 million barrels per day by 2035. This would be approximately 25% higher than the import requirement projected under the IEA's Additional Response Case (ARC).

The projections underline the challenge of meeting India's growing cooking fuel requirements through domestic production alone.

Hormuz crisis exposed India's cooking gas vulnerability

India's broader energy dependence makes the problem more complicated. The country imports around 40% of its overall energy requirements, including approximately 90% of its crude oil and 50% of its natural gas.

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The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly important for LPG supplies. According to the IEA, LPG passing through the strategic waterway accounts for half of the cylinders used for residential cooking in India.

The disruption to shipping during the 2026 conflict demonstrated how quickly geopolitical tensions can translate into domestic fuel shortages.

With LPG imports falling by more than half during the first two months of the crisis, the government moved to increase domestic production and prioritise household consumption. The disruption also highlighted the limitations of relying on international markets without sufficient domestic production and alternative supply arrangements.

The vulnerability is not limited to the volume of imports. It also concerns the availability of alternative suppliers, transportation routes and infrastructure capable of absorbing sudden supply shocks.

Why producing more LPG is not an easy solution

Increasing domestic LPG production appears to be an obvious response, but the economics of India's refining industry present another challenge. The IEA notes that refiners demonstrated their ability to increase LPG output in March 2026, when production rose by around 180,000 barrels per day following a government directive.

Private-sector refineries, where LPG yields are approximately 40% lower than at public-sector facilities, have some additional scope to raise production. However, there is a trade-off.

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Increasing LPG yields can come at the expense of higher-value refinery products such as diesel and petrol, which can fetch prices up to twice as high as LPG on a per-barrel basis.

This creates a difficult commercial calculation for refiners: producing more cooking gas can help reduce import dependence, but it may also affect export revenues and profitability from other petroleum products.

The IEA also points out that additional domestic LPG supply from natural gas liquid fractionation is constrained by the availability of natural gas production. Consequently, almost all the projected growth in domestic LPG supply under the ARC would have to come from refineries.

Can PNG and electric cooking reduce India's LPG dependence?

India is attempting to diversify its household cooking energy mix through the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) networks and electric cooking.

The IEA notes that urban natural gas pipelines already serve more than 17 million Indian households. The expansion of these networks, alongside greater adoption of electric cooking, could moderate the growth in LPG demand over the next decade.

The difference between the IEA's STEPS and ARC projections is particularly important here.

Under the ARC, faster adoption of natural gas and electric cooking, combined with higher domestic LPG production, reduces India's LPG import requirement to below 750,000 barrels per day by 2035, compared with nearly 1 million barrels per day under the STEPS.

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However, this transition will depend on infrastructure expansion, affordability and the ability of households to access reliable alternatives.

LPG will continue to play an important role, particularly in areas where electricity supply is unreliable or natural gas pipeline infrastructure is unavailable.