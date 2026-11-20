Hexaware shares touched a high of Rs 497.25, up 2.82% from the previous close of Rs 483.60. The stock opened at Rs 480.45 and touched a low of Rs 480 during the session.

As part of the assessment, Hexaware showcased its Tensai intelligent automation platform, which uses automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to support cloud operations through proactive monitoring, insights and automated issue resolution. The company said Tensai enables 300% faster release velocity, a fourfold reduction in quality assurance cycles and three times higher user satisfaction.

The company also holds Microsoft's specialisation in AI applications on Azure. In addition, it is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), through which it combines its security capabilities with Microsoft Security technology to support Zero Trust and strengthen cyber resilience.

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Hexaware said it holds all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, covering Modern Work, Business Applications, Security, Digital and App Innovation, Data and AI, and Infrastructure. It also has additional specialisations in intelligent automation, cloud security and threat protection.

Commenting on the renewal, Eravi Gopan, President and Global Head of Technology, Products, Platforms and Strategic Partnerships at Hexaware, said, "This renewal is a strong reflection of the trust our clients place in Hexaware's growing Microsoft services and AI capabilities."

Microsoft's Andrew Smith, GM of Partner GTM, Programs and Experiences, said the company had again demonstrated its Azure expertise and commitment to service excellence.