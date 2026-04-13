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Salary protests turn violent: Noida, Faridabad hotspots see arson, road blockades. Avoid these areas

Salary protests turn violent: Noida, Faridabad hotspots see arson, road blockades. Avoid these areas

The worst-hit areas in Noida include Chilla Border and Noida Link Road, where movement towards Delhi has been severely affected, forcing diversions via alternate routes. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 13, 2026 2:56 PM IST
Salary protests turn violent: Noida, Faridabad hotspots see arson, road blockades. Avoid these areasThe situation is particularly tense in Phase 2 and the Hosiery Complex area, where protests over wage demands turned violent, leading to vandalism, arson and road blockades. 

Commuters across Noida, Greater Noida and parts of Faridabad face massive disruption as factory workers protesting over salary hikes blocked arterial roads, with several stretches turning into complete no-go zones during peak hours today. 

The worst-hit areas in Noida include Chilla Border and Noida Link Road, where movement towards Delhi has been severely affected, forcing diversions via alternate routes. 

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Traffic has also come to a standstill around Sector 62, NH-9, and adjoining industrial belts, with long queues stretching for kilometres. 

Key internal routes such as Sector 59-60, Sector 63, Sector 80, Sector 84 and Dadri Road are witnessing heavy congestion as protests spread across factory zones. 

The situation is particularly tense in Phase 2 and the Hosiery Complex area, where protests over wage demands turned violent, leading to vandalism, arson and road blockades. 

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Commuters travelling between Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad are also facing delays on DND Flyway, Elevated Road and routes connecting Sectors 15, 16 and 18, as spillover traffic clogs alternate corridors. 

In Greater Noida, connectivity via key stretches linking Noida’s industrial sectors is impacted, especially routes feeding into NH-9 and inner-city connectors, worsening movement across the region. 

The unrest has now spilled into Faridabad, where protests by workers have disrupted traffic around Sector 37 and nearby industrial areas, adding to NCR-wide congestion. 

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Authorities have issued advisories urging commuters to avoid affected zones, expect delays, and rely on alternate routes where possible, as negotiations continue and heavy police deployment remains in place. 

The protests stem from growing discontent among workers over wage disparities and salary hike demands, with the agitation escalating rapidly and impacting daily movement across key NCR corridors.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 2:34 PM IST
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