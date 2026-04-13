Salary protests turn violent: Noida, Faridabad hotspots see arson, road blockades. Avoid these areas

Commuters across Noida, Greater Noida and parts of Faridabad face massive disruption as factory workers protesting over salary hikes blocked arterial roads, with several stretches turning into complete no-go zones during peak hours today.

The worst-hit areas in Noida include Chilla Border and Noida Link Road, where movement towards Delhi has been severely affected, forcing diversions via alternate routes.

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Chilla border is open now for traffic movement. https://t.co/hFZDy4GY3s — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 13, 2026

Traffic has also come to a standstill around Sector 62, NH-9, and adjoining industrial belts, with long queues stretching for kilometres.

Key internal routes such as Sector 59-60, Sector 63, Sector 80, Sector 84 and Dadri Road are witnessing heavy congestion as protests spread across factory zones.

यातायात अलर्ट/डायवर्जन

सेक्टर–62 फॉर्टिस हॉस्पिटल मार्ग पर धरना प्रदर्शन के कारण यातायात पुलिस द्वारा सेक्टर–59 मेट्रो के नीचे यातायात डायवर्जन कर संचालन कराया जा रहा है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं–9971009001 pic.twitter.com/aNN49m4TIk — Noida Traffic Police (@Noidatraffic) April 13, 2026

The situation is particularly tense in Phase 2 and the Hosiery Complex area, where protests over wage demands turned violent, leading to vandalism, arson and road blockades.

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Commuters travelling between Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad are also facing delays on DND Flyway, Elevated Road and routes connecting Sectors 15, 16 and 18, as spillover traffic clogs alternate corridors.

In Greater Noida, connectivity via key stretches linking Noida’s industrial sectors is impacted, especially routes feeding into NH-9 and inner-city connectors, worsening movement across the region.

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श्रमिकों द्वारा अन्य राज्य से दुष्प्रेरित होकर नोएडा में कई जगह प्रदर्शन किया गया है, मात्र एक जगह हिंसक प्रदर्शन होने पर पुलिस द्वारा न्यूनतम बल प्रयोग कर स्थितियां नियंत्रित की गई हैं। पुलिस द्वारा कहीं भी फायरिंग नही की गयी है। असत्य एवं भ्रामक सूचना फैलाए जाने… pic.twitter.com/btP6dezAHG — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 13, 2026

The unrest has now spilled into Faridabad, where protests by workers have disrupted traffic around Sector 37 and nearby industrial areas, adding to NCR-wide congestion.

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Dear @noidapolice @myogiadityanath our factory in sector 63 Noida is attacked by protesters. Glasses are broken and they are vandalising the premises. This is happening across all factories. Employees are very scared. Please send police. — Rahul Raj (@x_rahulraj) April 13, 2026

Authorities have issued advisories urging commuters to avoid affected zones, expect delays, and rely on alternate routes where possible, as negotiations continue and heavy police deployment remains in place.

The protests stem from growing discontent among workers over wage disparities and salary hike demands, with the agitation escalating rapidly and impacting daily movement across key NCR corridors.