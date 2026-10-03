SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey signals faster FPI onboarding with RBI: Report

In an effort to make capital entry friction-free for foreign portfolio investors, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are actively dismantling regulatory and operational hurdles, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, as reported by Moneycontrol.
Addressing concerns over foreign capital flows, Pandey clarified that regulators cannot compel foreign investors to allocate capital to domestic markets. Foreign investment decisions remain fundamentally guided by net returns and risk-reward dynamics across global financial hubs. What regulatory authorities can control, however, is the structural ease with which international investors access domestic capital channels.