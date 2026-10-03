SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey signals faster FPI onboarding with RBI: Report

To achieve this, SEBI and the central bank are overhauling the onboarding framework to ensure registration processes become fully digital, seamless, and expedited, Moneycontrol reported. Recent operational measures include facilitating digital signatures on submitted documentation in place of physical notarisation or apostillation requirements, alongside allowing overseas branches of Indian banks with correspondent relationships to certify documents directly.

Beyond portfolio investment onboarding, the regulatory push extends into broader market infrastructure. SEBI and the RBI are currently refining draft guidelines to enable derivatives linked to corporate bond indices — a step designed to help institutional investors hedge interest rate and credit risks while deepening liquidity in fixed-income secondary markets.

Addressing broader market structural queries, Pandey dismissed speculation regarding exchange-level interoperability between the BSE and the NSE. He confirmed that SEBI maintains a strict line between market dynamics and regulatory oversight, keeping existing framework rules unchanged while continuing to prioritise transparency, enhanced surveillance, and investor protection across domestic trading venues.