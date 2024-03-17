'Selling all of Mumbai': Adani Group counters Rahul Gandhi's 'favouritism' charge on Dharavi revamp

The Adani Group countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's charge of favouritism over Dharavi redevelopment, calling it "preposterous, malicious and unfounded".

Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group, accusing them of 'selling all of Mumbai' at a rally in Mumbai. "Dharavi is the real Make in India, it is a manufacturing hub… desh dalal nahi, Dharavi ke log banate hai (the nation is shaped by the people of Dharavi, not by brokers)… Dharavi is your own land but the government is trying to acquire it through dalals," he said.

The Wayanad MP accused the Centre of using police force to throw out the residents for the Dharavi redevelopment project.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project , a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group, issued a statement denying the charges of any wrongdoings. DRPPL will begin the survey to collect data from the DRPPL from lakhs of informal tenement residents of Dharavi from Monday.

In a strongly worded statement, DRPPL said, “Contrary to the claims of favouritism, the selection was based entirely on merit, with the Adani Group submitting the highest bid in a tender that was open to national and international participants. The tender’s terms and conditions were finalised during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of which Congress was a part,” the DRPPL said.

The allegations of 'selling all of Mumbai to Adani' are preposterous, malicious, and unfounded. They are made with the intention of detracting from the critical conversation about improving the lives of millions of Dharavikars. For decades, the people of Dharavi have lived in the hope of a better future. Now that decisive steps have been taken, we need to work together to make this vision a reality without politicising the redevelopment,” the company said.

The Adani Group-company refuted the allegation that all tenements of Dharavi will be displaced. “The project guarantees a minimum of 350 sq ft homes to all eligible tenement residents, setting a new standard for housing under Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects,” it said.

"The tender has also made provisions for those tenements that may not be eligible by providing them housing as per the rental housing scheme of the Government of Maharashtra and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, demonstrating the commitment of the state government and the Adani Group to the well-being of all Dharavikars. Our mission is to transform Dharavi into a model of urban redevelopment, improving living conditions with a human-centric approach. We remain dedicated to this vision and to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure a transparent and beneficial redevelopment process,” the DRPPL noted.

