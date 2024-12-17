Several Delhi schools receive bomb threat again; premises evacuated, says Delhi Police

Bomb threat in Delhi schools: For the fourth time this month, several schools in the national capital have received bomb threats. Last week many Delhi schools received bomb threats on two separate occasions, and once the week before.

“Some schools in Delhi have received bomb threats this morning. Schools in South Delhi and North West Delhi have been threatened. Indian Public School in South Delhi and a school in Saraswati Vihar in North West Delhi have received threats. After receiving the information, police, fire brigade and bomb squad were sent to the school. School premises have been evacuated and an investigation is being carried out,” said Delhi Police.

On December 14, schools including Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram and Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj received bomb threats. The email threatening the schools came from the address – childrenofallah@outlook.com – registered against one Barry Allah. The mail’s cryptic message said that the efforts to resist Allah’s punishment are futile for no mortal being and escape the judgement of Allah.

On December 13, as many as 16 schools received bomb threats including Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri, and Delhi Public School in East of Kailash. The email sent to the schools said that explosives have been planted in the school premises which are powerful enough to destroy buildings and harm people. It also cited certain planned programmes in several schools to indicate that they are aware of the schedule to inflict harm.

On December 9, at last 44 schools received bomb threats via emails, which were later declared hoaxes. In this instance, the email mentioned a secret dark web group and warning of potential attacks during school events.

A bomb threat was received by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too on December 13, prompting an investigation by Mumbai police. The email was written in Russian and sent to the bank's official website.