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'She is true Heroine, help her family': Ex-Infosys CFO to CM Fadnavis after woman ran marathon for Rs 3,000

'She is true Heroine, help her family': Ex-Infosys CFO to CM Fadnavis after woman ran marathon for Rs 3,000

Ramabai, who lives in Ambajogai, has been working hard to support her family and educate her two daughters. After the death of her husband, the responsibility of raising and educating her children fell on her shoulders

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 6:32 PM IST
'She is true Heroine, help her family': Ex-Infosys CFO to CM Fadnavis after woman ran marathon for Rs 3,00047-year-old mother from Ambajogai who won a local marathon while running barefoot to help fund her daughters’ education

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others to recognise and support Ramabai Ranveer, a 47-year-old mother from Ambajogai who won a local marathon while running barefoot to help fund her daughters' education.

READ THIS: 9 years of saving, 7 tonnes of plastic: The remarkable story behind this Costa Rican home

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Pai responded to a post highlighting Ramabai’s inspiring story on X. He called her a “true Heroine” and said she deserves recognition and assistance. He also appealed to the Maharashtra government and tagged organisations, including the RIL Foundation, along with other individuals and companies, seeking support for her family.

The story, shared by Anshul Saxena on X, quickly attracted attention, with people praising Ramabai’s determination and sacrifice. Saxena also appealed to the Maharashtra government to provide meaningful assistance for her daughters’ education.

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Story of Ramabai

According to the post, Ramabai, who lives in Ambajogai, has been working hard to support her family and educate her two daughters. After the death of her husband, the responsibility of raising and educating her children fell on her shoulders.

When she learned about a local marathon called Amrit Daud, Ramabai decided to participate after discovering that the winner would receive ₹3,000. Though the amount may appear small, it carried significant value for a mother struggling to meet her children’s educational needs.

ALSO READ: 'Dignity and grace, personified': Anand Mahindra after helping viral 80-year-old violinist

Ramabai did not have professional running shoes, sportswear or specialised training. On the day of the race, she arrived wearing a simple saree and slippers, competing against younger runners who appeared better prepared. However, when her slippers began slowing her down during the race, she refused to give up. Instead, she removed them, carried them in her hands and continued running barefoot.

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With her daughters’ education motivating her, Ramabai pushed through the difficult race and eventually crossed the finish line first, winning the ₹3,000 prize she had hoped to use towards their education.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 6:32 PM IST
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