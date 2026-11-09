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‘Political stunt’: Bangladesh Chief Prosecutor says Sheikh Hasina has no intention of returning despite seeking passport

‘Political stunt’: Bangladesh Chief Prosecutor says Sheikh Hasina has no intention of returning despite seeking passport

Sheikh Hasina's lawyers cited the reported revocation of her existing passport and NID, and asked that fresh documents be issued expeditiously on the basis of her Bangladeshi nationality and international human rights obligations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 3:50 PM IST
‘Political stunt’: Bangladesh Chief Prosecutor says Sheikh Hasina has no intention of returning despite seeking passportSheikh Hasina has no intention of returning to country, says Chief Prosecutor

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has no intention of returning to the country and her recent moves are merely a “political stunt”, Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam said, casting doubt on her stated plan to return from India after applying for fresh identity documents.

“Her recent activities, as reported by various media outlets, are merely a political stunt. She is not taking the legal steps she should take to return to Bangladesh,” Aminul told journalists at his office, as mentioned in The Daily Star.

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His remarks came after reports that Hasina had requested a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NID) to facilitate her return from self-imposed exile in India. The request, made through her lawyers in a letter to the Bangladesh embassy in Delhi, was her first such communication since she fled the country in 2024.

MUST READ | Sheikh Hasina seeks new Bangladeshi passport, identity card as she plans to return

The lawyers cited the reported revocation of her existing passport and NID, and asked that fresh documents be issued expeditiously on the basis of her Bangladeshi nationality and international human rights obligations.

Hasina had earlier said she planned to return around December and voluntarily surrender before a court, despite the possibility of arrest or a death sentence. Her aides said the date would be announced once the required formalities were completed.

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“They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me. Still, I have to go,” she had said, adding that she wanted to return to the country where her parents were buried.

DON'T MISS | India is examining Bangladesh’s request for extradition of Sheikh Hasina

Asked about the passport application, Aminul said he would clarify its legal aspects at a formal briefing scheduled for noon on Tuesday. He added that his office would explain Hasina’s legal position and the reasons behind its assessment.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a war-crimes court in November last year for ordering a deadly crackdown on the student-led uprising that ended her rule. She has denied the charges, describing the proceedings as politically motivated.

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Meanwhile, Bangladesh is pursuing her repatriation through diplomatic channels. Dhaka has repeatedly asked India to extradite Hasina, while New Delhi has said it is examining the request and intends to engage constructively with Bangladesh’s new government.

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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 3:50 PM IST
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