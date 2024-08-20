'You called him corrupt, now he is in govt': Sanjay Raut to Fadnavis as Nawab Malik joins Ajit Pawar's rally

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday attacked the ruling Mahayuti alliance after former minister Nawab Malik joined Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Jan Sanman Yatra in the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency on Monday.

Malik not just organised but also ensured a grand welcome for Pawar's rally in the constituency. This is Ajit Pawar's first public meeting in the city, where the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has little presence.

Commenting on this, Raut said that Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other Mahayuti leaders had called Malik corrupt but now he is with the government. Raut further claimed that Fadnavis and other leaders demanded Nawab Malik's imprisonment by central agencies like the ED and the CBI.

"Fadnavis, upset by this, wrote a letter to Ajit Pawar criticising Malik's association with Pawar's party. The letter has become a significant document, and Fadnavis is urged to either retract it or clarify whether the accusations against Malik were false, as similar allegations were made against BJP members," Raut said.

At the rally, Ajit Pawar also appointed Malik's daughter Sana Nawab Malik as the spokesperson of the NCP. Nawab Malik is out on bail on medical grounds in an alleged money laundering case.

Not only this, Nawab Malik also attended a meeting of NCP MLAs at Ajit Pawar's official bungalow Devgiri in July this year. As per media reports, Malik was formally invited to this meeting.

In December last year, Malik sat on the treasury benches. Following this, Devendra Fadnavis wrote a letter to Ajit Pawar and said that it would not be right for Malik to be a part of the Mahayuti as there are serious allegations against him.

"Who to take in your party is your right. But every constituent party of the alliance has to think about whether this is harming the alliance. So, we are opposed to this (inclusion of Malik in the ruling coalition)," Fadnavis said.

When Malik was a cabinet minister in the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray, he used to criticise the BJP-led Central government and Devendra Fadnavis.

The bonhomie between Ajit Pawar and Nawab Malik ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections could cause some fissures in the Mahayuti allies-- Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP.