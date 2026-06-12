Stuck in transit: Why the southwest monsoon has hit a wall across central India 

The southwest monsoon made a roaring debut when it struck Kerala and the Northeast simultaneously, riding the coattails of Cyclone Remal to advance days ahead of schedule. Torrential rains quickly drenched the western coastline and eastern hills, stoking hopes of a swift, bountiful wet season.

But just as the rain-bearing systems prepared to sweep into the heart of mainland India, they hit an invisible atmospheric wall. For over two weeks, the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon has remained completely frozen, while its Arabian Sea counterpart has ground to a standstill, leaving the country’s core agricultural belt warm, dry, and waiting.

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This prolonged stall has triggered an all-India rainfall deficit of 20% since the start of June, with the northwest and central plains bearing the brunt of the dry spell. Instead of cooling showers, vast swathes of the interior have experienced late-season heatwaves and stubbornly warm nights.

The pause has forced agricultural authorities in major farming states like Maharashtra to issue urgent warnings to local cultivators, advising them to halt the sowing of crucial summer crops to avoid moisture stress and widespread seed failure.

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Meteorologists point to two main disruptions blocking the monsoon's natural path:

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Absence of Low-Pressure Systems: The Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal have seen an unusually long drought of cyclonic storms, depressions, and low-pressure systems. Without these atmospheric engines to pull moisture inland and accelerate the winds across the landmass, the monsoon is forced to rely on its weak background circulation.

Intrusion of Hot, Dry Air: A massive influx of blistering, dry air blowing in from the Arabian Peninsula and northwest India has pushed deep into the country's interior. This dry air mass is acting as a literal barrier, physically impeding the monsoon trough from moving northward into its normal position.

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While a temporary deceleration is a standard characteristic of the Indian monsoon, experts emphasize that this particular stall is unusually stubborn. The combination of historical warming trends and a complete lack of oceanic triggers has turned a routine atmospheric breather into a grinding halt.

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Meaningful progress into central and northern India remains highly unlikely until these northern desert winds weaken, with weather models indicating that a reliable moisture-rich push might not materialize until after June 20.