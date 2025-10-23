Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI gives clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty; says she left actor's flat on June 8

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, giving a clean chit to actor Rhea Chakraborty and other accused. The investigation concluded there was no evidence to support allegations of illegal confinement, abetment, or theft.

The closure report addressed claims levelled by Rajput's family against Rhea Chakraborty, her relatives, and associates, and brings to light several findings contradicting earlier accusations.

The CBI outlined a clear timeline: "None of the accused persons stayed or lived with him between June 8, 2020 and June 14, 2020". During this week, Sushant Singh Rajput had no contact with Rhea Chakraborty or her family, except for one WhatsApp conversation with Showik Chakraborty on 10 June at 2:41 pm.

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his works such as Pavitra Rishta, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020.

The report states that Rajput's elder sister Meetu Singh, had stayed with him in his flat from June 8-12, 2020. CBI also noted that Sushant’s manager, Shruti Modi, had not been at the house since suffering an injury in February 2020.

Addressing the allegations of threats, the closure report states, "The only allegation that has been levelled by the family of Sushant is that he told them that Rhea threatened to make his medical records public, in case he doesn’t toe her line. However, this evidence is in the realm of hearsay." The report found no evidence of such threats in digital or other records.

CBI confirmed that the investigation could not find "immediate provocation/abetment by any of the accused persons" in relation to Rajput’s death. The agency also stated, "no evidence has come on record suggesting that Sushant was illegally confined or restrained in any manner by any of the accused or any other person".

Regarding property allegations, it was established that when Rhea and Showik left Sushant's Bandra flat on 8 June, "she took away her Apple laptop and Apple wristwatch, which were gifted to her by Sushant". There was no evidence of any other property being removed dishonestly or without Sushant’s knowledge.

On the relationship between Sushant and Rhea, the CBI noted that he "even told Sidharth Pithani (his flatmate) that Rhea was part of the family". The report adds, "Further, the evidence doesn't suggest/indicate any movable property being delivered to Rhea by inducing or deceiving Sushant."

The Patna court is scheduled to hear the closure report matter on 20 December.