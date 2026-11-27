Competition is also extending beyond large EPC contractors to specialised rooftop and C&I players such as CleanMax, Fourth Partner Energy, Amplus Solar, Radiance Renewables, SolarSquare and Oorjan Cleantech, which are targeting businesses and consumers looking to adopt solar energy.

As India’s renewable energy market moves beyond standalone solar and wind installations towards hybrid, storage-backed and firm-power projects, the ability to execute projects involving multiple technologies is becoming an increasingly important differentiator.

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EPC competition shifts towards execution capabilities

Solar EPC companies are competing not just on project costs but also on procurement, engineering capabilities, execution timelines and the ability to deliver projects at scale. As project requirements evolve, companies are increasingly adopting flexible execution models depending on the size, technology mix and delivery requirements of individual projects.

Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd (SGIL), for instance, follows multiple EPC models, including self-EPC, split-scope and turnkey projects. Under its self-EPC model, the company handles engineering, procurement and site execution, while project-specific arrangements allow it to adapt the execution structure to individual requirements.

The shift towards hybrid and storage-backed projects is also increasing the importance of integrating multiple technologies and managing more complex project execution. For renewable energy developers, the ability to control project timelines, costs and quality could become increasingly important as the sector expands.

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In-house O&M becomes a differentiator

Operations and maintenance (O&M) capabilities are emerging as another area of differentiation for renewable energy companies, particularly as they seek to improve plant performance and manage operating costs.

As of March 31, 2026, SGIL operated 57.93% of its operational single-technology wind capacity and 99.43% of its operational single-technology solar capacity through in-house O&M teams. The remaining capacity was managed by third-party service providers.

The company said integrating EPC and O&M functions allows it to exercise greater control over project timelines, costs and quality standards. Since FY19, it has commissioned its operational projects ahead of schedule by a weighted average of 95.21 days, according to its public document citing the Crisil report.

Its in-house O&M capabilities have also helped its wind projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu record higher electricity generation per unit of capacity in FY25 and FY26.

Scale and project delivery remain key

SGIL was among the top five wind operators and top ten solar operators among independent power producers in India by operational capacity as of March 31, 2026, according to its disclosure citing Crisil.

With India’s renewable energy market increasingly moving towards projects designed for greater reliability and more predictable power supply, developers and EPC companies are likely to focus on execution track records, operational expertise, procurement capabilities and the ability to deliver across multiple geographies.

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For solar EPC players, the opportunity is increasingly extending beyond installing capacity to delivering projects that integrate different technologies and meet evolving requirements around hybridisation, storage and power reliability. The ability to manage costs while delivering projects on time is likely to remain central to competition in India’s renewable energy market.