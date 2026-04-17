TCS Nashik case: Nida Khan says she's not absconding, moves court for anticipatory bail

TCS Nashik case update: Lawyer of Nida Khan, an executive at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Nashik's BPO facility, said that she is pregnant and is in Mumbai. The lawyer added that Khan is with her family in the city and is not on the run. She has also moved the Nashik court, seeking anticipatory bail in the case, India Today reported.

Advertisement

Previously, sources told Business Today that Nida Khan is not the HR head at TCS Nashik but is actually employed as a telecaller in the IT company's BPO unit.

A wave of serious allegations has hit a TCS unit, leading to the arrest of eight employees (seven men and one woman). The 7 male employees who have been arrested are Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansar and Shahrukh Sheikh.

DON'T MISS | TCS Nashik employee's shocking testimony: Male staffer was asked to...

The group is accused of running a "gang-like" operation targeting young women aged 18–25. Complaints include religious harassment, forced conversion attempts, and the coercion of Hindu employees to consume non-vegetarian food.

Advertisement

Commenting on the allegations, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran termed them as "gravely concerning and anguishing". "The complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services have been gravely concerning and anguishing," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

DON'T MISS | After TCS Nashik row, Infosys flags ‘zero tolerance’ as Pune harassment claims surface online

He also announced an investigation into the matter under TCS's Chief Operating Officer, Arathi Subramanian, to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

"This incident is being treated with utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations," Chandrasekaran added.

He added that the Tata group maintains a "zero-tolerance policy" towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees.

Advertisement

While early reports suggested an office shutdown, the facility remains operational with a flexible "work-from-home" policy. Regarding the recent spike in POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) filings, sources state the increase reflects stronger reporting systems and improved employee confidence in grievance mechanisms, rather than a decline in workplace safety.