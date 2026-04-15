TCS Nashik case: Attempts to convert religion, obscene comments and gestures – Breakdown of the nine FIRs

TCS Nashik case: At least nine FIRs have been filed based on the complaints of nine employees against colleagues and team leads at TCS’ Nashik campus. The accusations include alleged sexual harassment and alleged attempts for religious conversions.
The incidents, alleged by the TCS employees, involved victims aged 18 to 25, over a period of two to three years from 2022. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case, leading to a covert probe including undercover women constables that identified at least 12 alleged victims.
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The following are the key points in the FIRs filed in the TCS Nashik case:
- Between July 2022 and February 2026: The accused, Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, and Nida Khan, employed at a renowned multinational company, hurt the religious sentiments of a female complainant by making offensive remarks about Hindu deities. Additionally, Tausif Attar promised to marry the complainant and engaged in sexual relations with her. Danish Shaikh physically grabbed the complainant within the company's premises, intending to establish sexual intimacy, causing her shame and embarrassment. Consequently, a case has been registered.
- From May 2, 2023, to March 19, 2026: Raza Memon and Shahrukh Qureshi, also employed at the company, subjected the complainant to conduct that caused her shame by staring intently, physically touching her, and making derogatory remarks about her personal life. Despite repeated verbal complaints to the Head Officer, no action was taken, effectively abetting the accused's actions, leading to a case being filed.
- Between 2022 and February 2026: Shafi Shaikh, an employee, caused embarrassment to the complainant by staring at her chest during meetings. Tausif made humiliating remarks about her personal life and physically grabbed her, intending to establish intimacy, leading to a registered case.
- From May 2025 to December 2025: Tausif Attar made unwanted advances by asking the complainant shameful questions and making offensive gestures, causing humiliation. He also made remarks about Hindu deities, hurting religious sentiments, resulting in a case registration.
- Between 2022 and March 23, 2026: Tausif Attar, Danish, Shahrukh Shaikh, and Raza Memon used abusive language against Hindu deities and compelled the complainant to perform Namaz. They attempted to convert her religion and used obscene language, leading to the registration of the present case.
- Between September 6, 2024, and February 2026: Asif Ansari and Shafi Sheikh passed obscene comments about the complainant’s physique and made unwanted physical contact. Tausif Attar's remarks about Hindu deities further hurt religious sentiments, leading to a case registration.
- From June 7, 2025, to March 2026: Asif Ansari, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Shafi Sheikh stalked the complainant, made obscene remarks, and used abusive language regarding Hindu deities, leading to a case being registered.
- Between January 2025 and the present: Raza Memon and Shafi Shaikh engaged the complainant in unwanted conversations, made obscene remarks, and physically brushed against her, resulting in a case registration.
- From January 2026 to April 1, 2026: Raza Memon and Shahrukh Qureshi made obscene comments and gestures, inquired about the complainant’s private life, and surveilled her, causing shame and embarrassment, leading to a registered offence.