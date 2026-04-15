TCS Nashik case: Attempts to convert religion, obscene comments and gestures – Breakdown of the nine FIRs

TCS Nashik case: At least nine FIRs have been filed based on the complaints of nine employees against colleagues and team leads at TCS’ Nashik campus. The accusations include alleged sexual harassment and alleged attempts for religious conversions.

The incidents, alleged by the TCS employees, involved victims aged 18 to 25, over a period of two to three years from 2022. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case, leading to a covert probe including undercover women constables that identified at least 12 alleged victims.

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The following are the key points in the FIRs filed in the TCS Nashik case: