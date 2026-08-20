Tenants in Noida societies cry foul: Residents on rent made to pay extra for gym, pool

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A tenant residing at Golf City, Noida, said that she pays Rs 3,000 for maintenance, apart from the Rs 30,000 rent, but has been asked by her society to pay more to access the gym and swimming pool. At Supertech Capetown, tenants are charged Rs 500 for ‘amenity charge’ for an individual and Rs 1,000 for a family.

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RWA president Gaurav Arora said this policy was necessitated after the association found that tenants were damaging equipment. He said it was a way to protect the equipment and also for other welfare work.

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At Noida’s Grand Ajnara families are charged Rs 1,000 a month, apart from the maintenance, Skytech Matrott RWA has been charging Rs 650 for the amenities, Dasnac The Jewel is charging Rs 700, Pan Oasis charges Rs 2,000 for maintenance and some extra for the amenities access.

At some other residential societies, like Noida’s White House, tenants and owners are both charged for the pool and the gym.

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Noida Extension Flat Owner Welfare Association president Abhishek Kumar told the daily that there are no rules regarding ownership and charges for tenants. It is based on RWAs and AOAs.

