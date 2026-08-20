Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Tenants in Noida societies cry foul: Residents on rent made to pay extra for gym, pool

Tenants in Noida societies cry foul: Residents on rent made to pay extra for gym, pool

These charges are being perceived by tenants as yet another addition in the long list of discriminations they have to face in societies.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 11:46 AM IST
Tenants in Noida societies cry foul: Residents on rent made to pay extra for gym, poolNoida residential societies impose extra fee to tenants for accessing gym and swimming pool

Tenants in Noida, living in several highrise societies are reportedly asked to pay additional charges to access amenities such as swimming pools, gyms and clubhouses. As per Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), these charges have been implemented to regulate access, maintain society and cover the cost of running shared facilities.

Advertisement

According to a report in Times of India, these charges are being perceived by tenants as yet another addition in the long list of discriminations they have to face in societies. They argue that they are legal occupants and hence should be allowed to use the common amenities on the same terms as homeowners.

MUST READ | ₹8,585 cr Jewar Road project: Why Greater Noida could emerge as North India’s next growth hub

A tenant residing at Golf City, Noida, said that she pays Rs 3,000 for maintenance, apart from the Rs 30,000 rent, but has been asked by her society to pay more to access the gym and swimming pool. At Supertech Capetown, tenants are charged Rs 500 for ‘amenity charge’ for an individual and Rs 1,000 for a family.

Advertisement

RWA president Gaurav Arora said this policy was necessitated after the association found that tenants were damaging equipment. He said it was a way to protect the equipment and also for other welfare work.

DON'T MISS | Bought a flat but no promised parking? Greater Noida buyer wins 8-year legal battle, gets space

At Noida’s Grand Ajnara families are charged Rs 1,000 a month, apart from the maintenance, Skytech Matrott RWA has been charging Rs 650 for the amenities, Dasnac The Jewel is charging Rs 700, Pan Oasis charges Rs 2,000 for maintenance and some extra for the amenities access.

At some other residential societies, like Noida’s White House, tenants and owners are both charged for the pool and the gym.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Dwarka Expressway vs Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Which NCR housing corridor is winning in 2026?

Noida Extension Flat Owner Welfare Association president Abhishek Kumar told the daily that there are no rules regarding ownership and charges for tenants. It is based on RWAs and AOAs. 

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more