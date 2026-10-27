The 10-minute delivery promise is losing its charm. Here’s what Diwali shoppers actually want

What quick-commerce users want this Diwali

For festive shopping, consumers said their top priorities are:

71% want the best price or overall value

65% prioritise product quality

46% want products to be available when needed

43% prefer low or no additional charges

38% look for offers and discounts

31% want a wider range of festive products

22% consider fast delivery important

Interestingly, offers and discounts appear to matter less during festive shopping than they do for everyday purchases. While 54% of users look for offers and discounts for everyday orders, the number falls to 38% for festive shopping.

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The shift comes as consumers increasingly use quick-commerce platforms for more than groceries. Gifts, sweets, puja items, décor, beauty products and other festive essentials are now part of the quick-commerce basket.

Extra charges are leaving shoppers frustrated

Six in 10 users said delivery, handling, small-cart or other fees very often or often make their final bill higher than expected.

This matters because most quick-commerce orders are still relatively small.

20% usually spend ₹200–₹399

27% spend ₹400–₹599

22% spend ₹600–₹999

9% spend ₹1,000–₹1,499

7% spend ₹1,500 or more

Overall, 69% of users typically spend ₹200–₹999 per order, while only 16% spend ₹1,000 or more.

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For smaller orders, even a modest delivery, handling or small-cart fee can make a noticeable difference to the final bill.

Amazon Now leads for last-minute festive shopping

Amazon Now was the most preferred platform for last-minute festive shopping, with 22% of users choosing it. Blinkit followed at 19%, Zepto at 14% and BigBasket at 12%.

For everyday purchases, however, Blinkit remains ahead:

Blinkit: 31%

Amazon Now: 25%

BigBasket: 12%

Flipkart Minutes: 11%

Zepto: 11%

Consumer ratings also showed that the most-used platform is not necessarily the highest-rated one. Amazon Now and Zepto shared the top overall score of 27.5 out of 35, followed by BigBasket at 26.

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Blinkit scored 5/5 for speed and shared the top score for selection, but scored 2.5 for value and transparency of charges. Amazon Now and Zepto scored 4.5 for transparency of charges, while BigBasket led on product exclusivity with 4.5.

Festive shopping is moving closer to Diwali

LocalCircles said many households are holding back purchases until closer to the festival amid economic uncertainty. That could give quick-commerce platforms an advantage as consumers look for last-minute alternatives to crowded markets.

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The platforms are also expanding beyond major cities. Amazon Now is operational in 120+ cities and is on track to reach more than 300 cities, while Flipkart Minutes has about 1,200 micro-fulfilment centres across 150+ cities.

For consumers, however, speed alone may no longer be enough. With delivery in minutes becoming an expected feature, the bigger question is what shoppers get for their money, whether the product is good quality and whether the final bill matches the price they expected to pay.