'This is huge news': Israel plans grand Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in major city 

In a move aimed at strengthening cultural ties between India and Israel, the Israeli government has announced plans to install a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in one of its major cities.

The proposal, unveiled on the occasion of Shiv Rajyabhishek Din, is being positioned as a symbol of friendship between the two countries and a tribute to one of India's most revered historical figures.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The announcement was made by Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, who said the project is intended to create a lasting connection between Indian and Israeli people.

"We understand exactly what the influence is and how important Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is to India...The idea is to build a big statue of the Maharaj and send it to Israel. It would be more than just a regular project, but it's going to be a project for the long run. And the Indian people will also be connected to the Israeli people through this project. We plan to bring it to one of the big cities in Israel," Revach said while speaking to ANI.

Don't Miss: After Gymkhana, it’s the turn of Jaipur Polo Ground. Govt sends eviction notice

Advertisement

To ensure the memorial accurately reflects Shivaji Maharaj's legacy, Israel has sought assistance from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on historical references, artistic consultation and design aspects.

According to Revach, the chief minister "immediately agreed to provide it."

In a letter to Fadnavis, the Israeli diplomat said, "We believe that a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel would serve as a powerful symbol of the close ties between Israel and India. Such a monument would be especially meaningful given the historical links between Maharashtra and the Indian Jewish community, many of whose descendants today contribute significantly to Israeli society."

Revach said the initiative is also intended to familiarise more Israelis with the life and achievements of the Maratha ruler.

Advertisement

"Wherever I travel in India, I see a great respect in the eyes of people towards Israel and our national heroes. I believe that we need to make efforts to create greater awareness about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel. In this spirit of friendship, the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai has decided to install a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel," he added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the announcement and assured full support from the Maharashtra government.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "This is huge news! On the auspicious occasion of Shiv Rajyabhishek Din, heartfelt thanks to Israel CG Yaniv Revach for this historic announcement of installing a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel. The Maharashtra government will extend complete support for this historic initiative. Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji!"

The proposed statue is expected to become a cultural landmark highlighting the growing people-to-people ties between India and Israel, while also introducing Shivaji Maharaj's legacy to a wider international audience.