Tiger Shroff shooting case: Shooters conducted reconnaissance of Salman, Aamir, Ranbir Kapoor’s homes

The shooters, both from Haryana’s Sonipat district, stayed in Mumbai for a month before the firing. They moved between lodges in Dadar and spent around ₹2 lakh, including on the Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle used in the attack.

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Police said a week before the shooting, the accused visited the Juhu football ground where Shroff regularly played. They received the pistols allegedly used in the attack on October 17 and practised in a forested area. One weapon reportedly jammed and accidentally went off while they tried to repair it at their lodge, though police are yet to verify this account.

The two shooters and their accomplice were arrested in Kota while travelling on a train towards New Delhi and brought to Mumbai. They have been remanded to police custody until October 31. Police have yet to recover the firearms and the accused persons’ mobile phones.

Delhi Police arrested four alleged weapon suppliers and facilitators on Tuesday: Kunal Sanjay, Sumit Soraliya, Radha Verma and Babita Rao. Three more accused – Sameer, Jatin and Ankit – were arrested in Sonipat on Wednesday.

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Police identified Sameer as an alleged co-conspirator in contact with Anil Pandit, a key Bishnoi gang operative suspected of orchestrating the shooting. Jatin allegedly helped procure the pistols in Amritsar, arrange the shooters’ stay and pay them, while Ankit was involved in logistics. Radha and Babita allegedly transported the weapons to Mumbai and handed them to the shooters.

The three latest arrests were expected to be brought to Mumbai on Thursday.