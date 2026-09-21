‘Trash in India is everywhere’: Foreigner's viral post questions India’s littering habit

“India is full of trash everywhere you look, but not on the other side of the fence. Indians clean the front of their homes every day. Sweeping and washing, it’s a ceremony, and yet just over there is …..trash,” he wrote in the post.

Trash in India is EVERYWHERE…..

……Almost EVERYWHERE.

India has a trash problem, it’s everywhere! Why?

But…..there’s no trash on “that side of the fence”.

Indians clean the front of their homes everyday. Sweeping and washing, it’s a ceremony, and yet just over there is… pic.twitter.com/kxBzL0Q8AL — Damon Zumbroegel (@DamonZumbroegel) September 21, 2026

The videos show waste accumulated in public areas, while nearby spaces on the other side of a boundary or fence remain cleaner. Zumbroegel used the visual contrast to suggest that cleanliness is often treated as a private responsibility rather than a shared civic duty.

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He also linked the issue to India’s changing consumption patterns. According to him, earlier generations largely used natural materials such as banana leaves and bamboo as wrappers and containers. These materials could be discarded without creating long-term pollution because they would eventually return to the soil.

“Everything came in ‘natural’ wrappers or containers,” Zumbroegel wrote. “Banana leaves or bamboo made fine containers, then for thousands of years, you simply threw the ‘natural container’ away. It melted back into the earth, naturally.”

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However, the widespread use of plastic has transformed the consequences of littering. Zumbroegel argued that habits formed over “thousands of years of ‘throwing’ things away” cannot be changed easily, particularly when natural packaging has been replaced by plastic.

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Public reactions

The post has renewed discussion about waste segregation, public cleanliness and the need for stronger civic awareness. While household cleaning remains a daily practice for many families, the videos underline the gap between maintaining private spaces and taking responsibility for shared public areas.

Zumbroegel’s post drew mixed reactions on social media. Some users agreed that people often keep their homes clean but neglect public spaces, while others blamed poor waste collection and civic infrastructure. “We keep our homes clean but treat public places as someone else’s responsibility,” one user wrote.

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Another called it a “mentality problem” and asked why people in other countries do not behave similarly. A third user said the issue was largely a lack of “civic sense” and argued that it should be taught in schools. “It pains my heart to see the country like this,” the user added.