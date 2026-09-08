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UGC-NET candidates in Delhi alert: BRICS Summit may cause traffic delays, here’s what NTA advises

UGC-NET candidates in Delhi alert: BRICS Summit may cause traffic delays, here’s what NTA advises

Candidates have been advised to plan their journeys well in advance and keep enough time for travel, taking into account possible restrictions, diversions and congestion.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 7:58 PM IST
UGC-NET candidates in Delhi alert: BRICS Summit may cause traffic delays, here’s what NTA advisesThe NTA has also asked candidates to check the latest traffic advisories issued by the Delhi Traffic Police and other authorities before starting their journey.

UGC-NET candidates appearing for the examination in Delhi have been asked to plan their journeys carefully and reach their centres early, as security arrangements for the BRICS Summit could lead to traffic congestion, diversions and delays across parts of the capital.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the advisory on , ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 11 to September 13, 2026.

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The NTA said extensive security arrangements are being made for the summit. Traffic diversions and restrictions are expected to be imposed by the Delhi Traffic Police and other authorities in various parts of the city.

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The agency clarified that UGC-NET examination centres are not located in areas expected to be directly affected by the major restrictions. However, candidates travelling to their centres may still face congestion, diversions and delays on some routes because of the security and traffic management measures.

Leave early and keep extra travel time

Candidates have been advised to plan their journeys well in advance and keep enough time for travel, taking into account possible restrictions, diversions and congestion.

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The NTA has also asked candidates to check the latest traffic advisories issued by the Delhi Traffic Police and other authorities before starting their journey.

Candidates should reach their examination centres well before the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards. This could be particularly important for those travelling across Delhi or using routes affected by traffic restrictions linked to the summit.

Must Read: Delhi traffic alert: 35+ roads to face restrictions during BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13; check alternate routes here

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Follow the reporting time on admit cards

The NTA has asked candidates to carefully follow the reporting time and other instructions mentioned on their admit cards.

"Candidates are advised to carefully adhere to the reporting time and other instructions mentioned in their Admit Card. They are requested to make appropriate travel arrangements and plan their journey in advance to avoid any inconvenience or delay in reaching the examination centre."

The advisory means candidates should not rely on their usual travel time to reach their centres during the summit period. Allowing extra time and checking traffic conditions before leaving could help them avoid delays caused by diversions or congestion.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 7:58 PM IST
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