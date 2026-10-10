'Undeclared emergency': Sonam Wangchuk threatens fast, padyatra over Delhi detentions

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“Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity and peace in today's protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY,” Wangchuk wrote.

He added that he had been encouraged by the number of leaders who had come forward to lead the movement but was disappointed to learn that they had been detained.

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“I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow,” he said.

INDIA IN A STATE OF UNDECLARED EMERGENCY... Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity & peace in today's protest I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY. I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested. I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow. #JantarMantar #protest #CJP #CEC #sonamwangchuk — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) October 10, 2026

Wangchuk appeals for unity and peace

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Wangchuk's remarks came a day after he appealed to political leaders and young protesters to maintain unity and ensure that the demonstration remained peaceful. Although he did not attend Saturday's protest in Delhi, he had expressed support for the movement while citing his ongoing work in Ladakh on water security and preparations for the winter season.

The activist urged leaders from different groups to demonstrate statesmanship and asked young people to remain peaceful. His latest statement, however, indicated that the detention of protesters could prompt him to consider a fresh course of action.

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CJP protest and detentions in Delhi

The CJP had called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protest also drew opposition leaders and activists, several of whom were detained by police as security restrictions were imposed across parts of the capital.

Among those detained were political leaders and members associated with the protest, including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, according to media reports. CJP members were also among those taken into custody.