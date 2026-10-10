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'Undeclared emergency': Sonam Wangchuk threatens fast, padyatra over Delhi detentions

'Undeclared emergency': Sonam Wangchuk threatens fast, padyatra over Delhi detentions

Wangchuk's remarks came a day after he appealed to political leaders and young protesters to maintain unity and ensure that the demonstration remained peaceful.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 7:11 PM IST
'Undeclared emergency': Sonam Wangchuk threatens fast, padyatra over Delhi detentionsWangchuk expressed concern over the detention of several leaders

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has warned of fresh protests if political leaders and activists detained in Delhi are not released by October 11. Describing the situation as an “undeclared Emergency”, Wangchuk said he may consider an indefinite fast or a foot march to protest the detentions linked to the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) demonstration in the national capital.

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In a post on X, Wangchuk expressed concern over the detention of several leaders who had gathered for the protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

READ THIS: INDIA bloc to step up fight over voting rights, announces Delhi protest on Monday

“Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity and peace in today's protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY,” Wangchuk wrote.

He added that he had been encouraged by the number of leaders who had come forward to lead the movement but was disappointed to learn that they had been detained.

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“I hope those arrested will be released soon. I will be compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March if they are not released by tomorrow,” he said.

Wangchuk appeals for unity and peace

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Wangchuk's remarks came a day after he appealed to political leaders and young protesters to maintain unity and ensure that the demonstration remained peaceful. Although he did not attend Saturday's protest in Delhi, he had expressed support for the movement while citing his ongoing work in Ladakh on water security and preparations for the winter season.

The activist urged leaders from different groups to demonstrate statesmanship and asked young people to remain peaceful. His latest statement, however, indicated that the detention of protesters could prompt him to consider a fresh course of action.

ALSO READ: CJP protest today: After Mamata, Delhi Police detains AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

CJP protest and detentions in Delhi

The CJP had called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protest also drew opposition leaders and activists, several of whom were detained by police as security restrictions were imposed across parts of the capital.

Among those detained were political leaders and members associated with the protest, including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, according to media reports. CJP members were also among those taken into custody.

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Published on: Oct 10, 2026 7:11 PM IST
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