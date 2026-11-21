The buying followed reported FPI withdrawals of nearly ₹3 lakh crore from Indian equities between January and October 2026.

Why are FPIs favouring domestic sectors?

The concentration of foreign investment in financial services and consumption-oriented businesses could indicate expectations of stronger domestic economic activity.

Banks benefit from rising credit demand, while automobile manufacturers and consumer companies are closely linked to household purchasing power.

Automobiles and auto components attracted ₹7,551 crore, consumer services ₹6,519 crore and FMCG ₹3,042 crore.

📊 FPI Sector Flows FPIs net sold ₹3 lakh crore of Indian equities from January to October 2026. However, in the first half of November, they bought ₹84,291 crore. 51% of this buying went into just one sector, Financial Services. Here’s how the flows were spread across sectors. — Capitalmind Mutual Fund (@CapitalmindMF) November 20, 2026

However, the figures alone cannot establish whether improving demand expectations, attractive valuations or portfolio rebalancing drove the purchases.

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Banking stocks hit record highs

The renewed interest in financial services coincided with a strong rally in banking stocks.

According to PTI, the NIFTY Bank index surged 1.6% on Thursday, November 19, to a record 63,053.25, crossing the 63,000 mark for the first time. It was the index's second record high in a week.

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Gains in State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank supported the rally, while the NIFTY PSU Bank index climbed as much as 1.5%.

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Improving asset quality, healthy credit growth and stronger profitability have supported sentiment towards lenders, particularly public sector banks.

What do bank earnings indicate?

PTI reported that provisional July-September data showed private banks recording year-on-year deposit growth ranging from 17% to 34%, compared with 6.87% to 17.01% for public sector lenders.

HDFC Bank reported 18.8% deposit growth, Kotak Mahindra Bank 23.2%, Axis Bank 20.7% and RBL Bank 34%.

Among public sector lenders, Bank of Baroda recorded 17.01% domestic deposit growth, followed by Central Bank of India at 14.43% and UCO Bank at 14.05%.

However, deposit costs and pressure on net interest margins remain important risks.

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Are consumer stocks signalling stronger demand?

Foreign investment in automobiles, consumer services and FMCG may reflect expectations of improving household spending.

However, sustained consumption recovery will depend on income growth, sales volumes and corporate earnings rather than investment flows alone.

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The FPI buying pattern suggests renewed interest in India's domestic growth opportunities, particularly banking and consumption.

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Nevertheless, investors should assess valuations, earnings prospects and portfolio concentration before increasing exposure.