While acknowledging strong demand, Musk emphasised that physical execution — rather than market appetite — poses an immediate financial threat. Companies must purchase chips, construct data centers, secure massive power supplies, and install complex cooling systems months before those clusters can reliably serve paying customers.

"Getting this amount of compute turned on, cooled and working reliably is incredibly hard," Musk wrote on X (formally twitter). "The cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year. Even cumulative industry delays of a few months between paying for compute and getting it reliable enough to generate revenue will mean hundreds of billions of incremental dollars just for working capital. Where will that come from?"

Working capital bottleneck

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Musk’s remarks highlight a growing structural strain behind the global AI infrastructure buildout. Across 2026, artificial intelligence capital expenditures have neared $1 trillion, backed by nearly $600 billion in global AI-related debt issuance, according to Goldman Sachs data cited by Crypto Briefing.

Even though running AI models can be lucrative once operational — with Musk noting in the same exchange that inference delivers 70-85% margins — the upfront cash burn required to bridge construction and grid-connection delays is escalating.

Pressure on smaller cloud providers

Industry analysts and market observers note that tighter credit conditions could hit specialized "neocloud" providers hardest. Unlike cash-rich tech conglomerates that can absorb multi-month deployment lags on their balance sheets, smaller operators reliant on debt markets to finance GPU clusters face mounting refinancing risks if power or cooling bottlenecks stall their revenue timelines.

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Musk has repeatedly flagged electricity and thermal management as the primary constraints on scaling artificial intelligence, previously estimating that global AI chip deployments could face a power shortfall of at least 15 gigawatts by 2027.