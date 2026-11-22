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The drop hit older boys hardest. Absence among Year 11 boys climbed from 8.9% to 13.8%, while Year 13 boys recorded the highest absence rate at 16.8%, up from 10.6% earlier in the week. Thursday marked the lowest secondary school attendance in England in two weeks.

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Anticipating a surge in absences ahead of the launch, several UK schools and local authorities took pre-emptive steps to keep teenagers in classrooms.

North East councils reminded parents that schools could take action if children stayed home to play the 18-rated game, while some schools offered gift cards worth up to £70 to students who showed up on release day. In Birmingham, Ninestiles Academy deployed a minibus to pick up missing students.

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Similar warnings and absenteeism trends played out across North America and Europe:

United States : Ahead of the Thursday release, the New York City Department of Education issued a reminder to students: "Unlike in video games, there are no cheat codes for attendance." Guidance counsellors at Manhattan's High School of Art and Design also emailed families urging students to stick to their routines. Meanwhile, a survey by HR software firm BambooHR found that 18% of American workers planned to call in sick on launch day.

: Ahead of the Thursday release, the New York City Department of Education issued a reminder to students: "Unlike in video games, there are no cheat codes for attendance." Guidance counsellors at Manhattan's High School of Art and Design also emailed families urging students to stick to their routines. Meanwhile, a survey by HR software firm BambooHR found that 18% of American workers planned to call in sick on launch day. Ireland : Higher Education Minister James Lawless acknowledged university students skipping lectures for the launch, joking that he was turning a blind eye as long as they caught up on assignments. Broadband provider Eir also reported a record-breaking 25% surge in fixed broadband traffic between midnight and 8 am compared with the previous Thursday.

: Higher Education Minister James Lawless acknowledged university students skipping lectures for the launch, joking that he was turning a blind eye as long as they caught up on assignments. Broadband provider Eir also reported a record-breaking 25% surge in fixed broadband traffic between midnight and 8 am compared with the previous Thursday. Canada : University professors at institutions including the University of Alberta and Toronto Metropolitan University noted expected drops in lecture attendance as students stayed home. Several businesses also adjusted schedules, with Canadian truck manufacturer Edison Motors closing operations on November 19 and 20 after receiving an unusually high number of leave requests.

: University professors at institutions including the University of Alberta and Toronto Metropolitan University noted expected drops in lecture attendance as students stayed home. Several businesses also adjusted schedules, with Canadian truck manufacturer Edison Motors closing operations on November 19 and 20 after receiving an unusually high number of leave requests. India & Australia: Workforce platforms tracked similar workplace disruptions worldwide. Global HR data showed a 17% to 29% spike in leave requests for November 19, prompting companies such as Logitech and Indian electronics brand boAt to grant staff an optional or paid day off for the launch.

The widespread absences coincided with unprecedented commercial demand. Developer Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive announced that GTA 6 generated $3.79 billion (around ₹31,900 crore) in worldwide retail sales on its first day, including 32.5 million pre-release units sold.

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The opening-day tally — nearly 4.7 times the roughly $800 million Grand Theft Auto V made in its first 24 hours in 2013 — surpassed the entire global box-office collection of Avengers: Endgame (approximately $2.9 billion) to become the biggest entertainment launch in history.