In its November 19 report titled Tech Cold War, Jefferies announced a one-percentage-point increase in India's weighting in its Asia-Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio, taking it to 15% from 14%.

Simultaneously, Taiwan's allocation was reduced by one percentage point to 23%.

India's revised weighting is now 1.7 percentage points above its 13.3% representation in the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex-Japan benchmark. Taiwan, meanwhile, remains underweight by 3.4 percentage points against its benchmark allocation of 26.4%.

The adjustment indicates a more favourable relative portfolio position for India, although Jefferies has not explicitly linked the decision to expectations of increased foreign institutional investment.

Is the AI investment cycle losing momentum?

The allocation change comes as Jefferies raises concerns about the sustainability of the global AI investment cycle.

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In the report, Wood observed that financial markets continue to behave as though AI capital expenditure has peaked, despite limited compelling evidence of an actual slowdown.

The key uncertainty, according to Jefferies, is whether markets are witnessing the end of the investment cycle or merely a correction within a longer expansion.

The report also highlights Nvidia's extensive financial commitments across the AI ecosystem, including investments, acquisitions and cloud infrastructure arrangements.

Jefferies argues that a more conservative approach towards financing could affect smaller AI infrastructure companies that depend heavily on continued investment.

The report cites Nvidia's $164.5 billion in lease guarantees and cloud capacity backstops over the past two years, alongside $61 billion in equity investments.

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Why does Taiwan's reduction matter?

Taiwan has substantial exposure to the global semiconductor industry, making its equity market sensitive to changes in AI spending expectations.

Jefferies highlights financial pressure on CoreWeave, an AI cloud infrastructure company, whose shares had corrected 25% following developments discussed in the report. Its bond yield reached 15.7%, reflecting heightened financing concerns.

However, Taiwan's reduced allocation does not necessarily signal a negative outlook for its entire technology sector.

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Could Indian equities benefit?

India's increased weighting suggests a relative preference within Jefferies' regional portfolio, potentially reflecting the appeal of markets with different sector exposures.

Unlike Taiwan's semiconductor-heavy market, Indian equities offer substantial exposure to financial services, domestic consumption and infrastructure-related businesses.

This diversification could attract investor interest if global portfolios become less concentrated in AI-linked companies.

Nevertheless, an increased model-portfolio allocation does not establish that foreign investors are already shifting money into India.

Actual foreign portfolio investment flows will depend on valuations, corporate earnings, global interest rates and currency movements.

For Indian investors, Jefferies' latest adjustment is therefore a noteworthy signal of relative market positioning rather than confirmation of a sustained foreign investment revival.

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