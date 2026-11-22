“Oh my god, bro. No way, bro,” he crowed, laughing, before falling onto the floor in glee as the stream continued. “I got chills in my body right now.”

What does the GTA VI job involve?

The job posting asked for someone willing to stream themselves playing GTA VI as soon as it launched, go through the game’s story until completion and deliver regular reports on how to max out the game’s potential.

When GTA VI officially released at 9 p.m. where Savage lives, he began a seven-hour livestream. A Kalshi logo appeared in the bottom right of his screen, while he played on a Kalshi-branded PlayStation 5.

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“I was born to do something, man, and I think we found what it is,” Savage told Bloomberg News shortly before starting the session.

Savage will be paid more than $100,000, or over ₹92 lakh, for the job. He will also receive lots of DoorDash credits.

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During the interview process, Savage was asked what he would spend the credits on.

“I was like, ‘I’m not gonna lie, for the first couple days I’ll probably get some groceries, man,’” he told his viewers on Twitch. “Probably load up the kitchen. After that, I’ll order the good stuff.”

Why did Kalshi pick Him?

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Kalshi received applications from big-name streamers with huge audiences but chose Savage because it wanted someone who could offer an unbiased view of the game.

“Our hope is we can have someone on a team who can have an unbiased take and understanding of the gameplay,” Salman Sohani, a member of Kalshi’s growth team, said. “If this is the biggest game in the world, you have to understand why it is the biggest game in the world.”

Savage previously split his time between daily streaming on Twitch and occasional gig-economy work. He also said he had never traded on Kalshi and was not familiar with prediction markets.

“To be honest, it’s not a field that I know much about, so I don’t have any thoughts on it at all,” he told Bloomberg. “Are we talking about like crypto, you know, stuff like that?”

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Since GTA VI’s release, fans have watched more than 200 million hours of gameplay on Twitch, YouTube and Kick, according to Streams Charts data. More than half of that came on the first day, with the single largest stream attracting over 640,000 viewers.

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Savage’s first session attracted about 2,000 views, while his Instagram follower count reached nearly 21,000. Kalshi also sent pizza, snacks and drinks as he played through the early stages of the game.

It was during the stream, well past midnight, that Savage received the paperwork from Kalshi.

“I’m getting word that the contract is officially in my inbox, bro,” Savage told his viewers. But there was no time to celebrate. “We got a mission to complete.”