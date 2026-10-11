Used ChatGPT to study, skipped coaching: Haryana woman secures 5th rank in HCS exam 2025

Sardana devoted around eight hours a day to her preparation. She usually began studying between 6 am and 7 am and spent most of the day preparing for the examination.

She stayed away from social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram during her preparation. She also used ChatGPT to understand subjects and gather information while studying.

According to her, consistent preparation, effective time management, and dedication to her goal played an important role in her success.

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Around 60,000 candidates appeared in initial stage

According to Sardana, around 60,000 candidates participated in the initial stage of the Haryana Civil Services examination selection process. Candidates then progressed through the different stages of the recruitment process to reach the interview round.

The first stage of the examination was held in April, followed by the second stage in June. Interviews were conducted at the commission's office in Panchkula from October 3 to 8.

Sardana secured the fifth rank in the final results.

Punjab PCS, UPSC results awaited

Sardana has also appeared for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) examination and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, with the results of both awaited.

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She said she would prioritise the responsibility she has earned in Haryana while continuing to pursue opportunities for further growth.

Sardana is the first person in her family to secure a government officer job.

Her father, Chirag Sardana, runs a printing press shop, while her mother, Suman Sardana, is a homemaker.

Soon after the results were announced, relatives and well-wishers began visiting their home to congratulate her.