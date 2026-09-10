Vande Bharat sleeper completes high-speed Kavach trial, covers 50 km in 40 minutes at 160 Kmph speed

50-Km journey completed in around 40 minutes

The trial was conducted by Northern Railway. The Vande Bharat sleeper covered the nearly 50-km distance between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Palwal in around 40 minutes.

The train departed Hazrat Nizamuddin at approximately 1:38 pm and reached Palwal at 2:21 pm. Following a 31-minute halt, it left Palwal at 2:52 pm and returned to Hazrat Nizamuddin at 3:32 pm.

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The trial was particularly significant because it was the first time a 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper was operated at 160 kmph on this section.

Kavach communication system performs successfully

A key focus of the trial was the performance of Kavach’s communication system. Railway officials reportedly said communication between the locomotive pilot and the station remained smooth throughout the journey.

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Kavach is an indigenous automatic train protection system designed to enhance railway safety. It can alert locomotive pilots when required and automatically apply brakes when intervention is necessary, helping reduce the risk of accidents arising from signal violations or human error.

In January this year, the Railway Ministry said the Vande Bharat Sleeper is equipped with the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system, which plays a crucial role in preventing collisions and ensuring safe train operations.

Faridabad loop line used during trial

The train could not maintain its maximum speed across the entire route because development work was underway on the Faridabad main line. With both main lines closed, the train was diverted through a loop line, resulting in a slight reduction in speed while passing the station.

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Despite the operational restrictions, the trial successfully evaluated Kavach while the sleeper train was running at high speed.

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Wider Kavach rollout planned

The latest test follows around 30 Kavach trials conducted using locomotives on the New Delhi-Palwal route, according to railway officials cited in the report.

The successful Vande Bharat sleeper trial comes as Indian Railways works towards a wider rollout of Kavach across its network. The expansion is expected to strengthen safety, provide additional support to locomotive pilots and reduce risks associated with human error.