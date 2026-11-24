The project is located around 40-50 km north of Arunachal Pradesh, near the McMahon Line. Planned as five cascade power stations at an estimated cost of 1.2 trillion yuan (about $168 billion), it will involve tunnels spanning around 40 km to harness a river drop of more than 2,000 metres over a stretch of approximately 50 km.

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EarthSense said satellite imagery from July 2025 showed villages and farmland at the proposed Mainling dam site. By December that year, the settlements and fields had been cleared and earthwork had begun. Images from August 2026 showed river diversion works, new roads, makeshift housing and office buildings. It added that work at the tunnel outlet had begun even before the project's ground-breaking ceremony.

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The developments have implications for India's proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), planned further downstream across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts. Its proposed reservoir is expected to hold around 9.2 billion cubic metres of water.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said the reservoir would give India greater control over downstream flows, help respond to sudden changes in upstream discharge and maintain water availability during lean seasons. He has also flagged the absence of a binding water-sharing treaty and transparent data-sharing arrangement with China.

However, opposition to SUMP among Adi communities has intensified over concerns about displacement, land and livelihoods.