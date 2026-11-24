Inspector RV Vinchhi said the two accused bought gold passes - reportedly worth ₹6,000 each - to attend the concert and then stole phones from concertgoers.

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Acting on a tip-off, LCB Zone-2 personnel learnt that pickpockets from Delhi had entered the stadium to steal mobile phones and planned to leave with the stolen devices after the concert ended. Police detained the two men at the gates and recovered 11 phones valued at approximately ₹4.30 lakh.

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The recovered phones reportedly included models from Apple, Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus and Redmi. The phones included an iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 14, and a Samsung Fold 8 Ultra.

Police identified the arrested accused as Delhi residents Mohammad Gulzar and Ashraf Hussain Idrisi. Investigators said the two were part of an alleged interstate gang and that further members may have been involved.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed the involvement of another person, identified only as Walid. Police said they are investigating possible accomplices and whether the group was linked to similar thefts at other concerts.

The police have registered cases in connection with the thefts and are examining the recovered handsets, CCTV footage and other technical evidence. Officials said the accused had travelled and spent ₹20,000 from Delhi to Ahmedabad specifically to target expensive phones at the crowded venue.

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The incident has raised concerns about security and phone theft at large-scale concerts, with police urging attendees to keep valuables secure and report missing devices immediately.