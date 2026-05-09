The Writers' Building is one of the most iconic government buildings in India and a defining symbol of Kolkata’s colonial and political history. Located in the historic BBD Bagh area of Kolkata, the red-brick structure served for decades as the headquarters of the Government of West Bengal and the office of the Chief Minister.

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In 2026, the building returned to the political spotlight after the BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal and announced plans to shift the state’s administrative headquarters back to Writers’ Building from Nabanna in Howrah.

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Originally built in 1777 by architect Thomas Lyon, the building was designed to house “writers” — junior clerks of the British East India Company. That is where the structure gets its name from.

Why is it called Writers’ Building?

During the British colonial era, East India Company clerks were known as “writers.” These young officials handled trade records, revenue collection and administrative work for the Company in Bengal. The building initially functioned as their residence and office complex before evolving into the administrative nerve centre of British Bengal.

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Over time, it became one of the most powerful administrative centres in colonial India.

What is the architectural significance of the building?

The Writers’ Building is considered one of Kolkata’s most important heritage landmarks. It combines classical European and neo-classical architectural styles, featuring long red facades, Corinthian columns and Greco-Roman design influences.

Some key architectural facts:

Construction began in 1777

It was Kolkata’s first major three-storey building

The structure stretches roughly 150 metres

The complex later expanded into 13 interconnected blocks

The building overlooks Lal Dighi, the historic water tank at the centre of BBD Bagh.

Why is Writers’ Building historically important?

The building witnessed several major political and historical events during British rule and India’s freedom movement.

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One of the most famous incidents occurred in 1930, when revolutionaries Binoy Basu, Badal Gupta and Dinesh Gupta attacked the building and assassinated British prison official Colonel N. Simpson. The surrounding Dalhousie Square was later renamed BBD Bagh in their honour.

After India’s independence in 1947, the building became the secretariat of the West Bengal government and remained the centre of Bengal politics for decades.

Why was the West Bengal secretariat shifted from Writers’ Building?

In 2013, the Mamata Banerjee-led government shifted the state secretariat from Writers’ Building to Nabanna in Howrah. The move was officially described as temporary and linked to large-scale restoration and renovation work inside the heritage structure.

The ageing building required structural repairs, modernization and conservation work because parts of the complex had become unsafe and outdated.

Why is Writers’ Building back in the news in 2026?

The building has returned to the spotlight after the BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal in 2026, ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state. Reports indicate the Suvendhu Adhikari-led government plans to shift the administrative headquarters back to Writers’ Building from Nabanna, restoring the historic structure as Bengal’s main seat of power.

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BJP leaders have described the move as both symbolic and political, arguing that Writers’ Building represents Bengal’s administrative heritage and historical identity. Party leaders had repeatedly promised during the election campaign that, if voted to power, the government would operate again from the iconic colonial-era complex.

The return to Writers’ Building is also being viewed as a major political marker because the structure had served as the centre of governance for over two centuries before the secretariat was shifted to Nabanna in 2013.

Is Writers’ Building open to tourists?

The exterior can be viewed from BBD Bagh, but public access inside the complex is usually restricted because it is a government property undergoing restoration work. It is also known as “Mahakaran,” a Bengali term often used for the state secretariat.