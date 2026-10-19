Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer crosses $7,70,000 mark in global collections

The advance booking window opened in the United States on October 15, with tickets listed on Fandango. The platform is also offering premium formats, including IMAX and 3D, at participating theatres.

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US premiere sales

The film’s US premiere screenings are scheduled for November 4, a day before its official release. These shows have reportedly sold around 10,800 tickets, generating nearly $210,000 in advance sales.

Including Canada, North American premiere pre-sales have crossed $250,000. The average US premiere ticket price is reported to be close to $19.50 (approximately ₹1,848.72), indicating demand for premium-format screenings, though the figures alone do not confirm how much of the total has come from IMAX or 3D shows.

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For the opening day on Thursday, November 5, the film has reportedly registered $162,000 in advance bookings across its three tracked overseas markets.

Early momentum

The film had already shown early traction after its US bookings opened. The Sacnilk report said it crossed $150,000 in premiere pre-sales within the first 24 hours and later crossed $317,900 from about 16,012 tickets.

With more than two weeks remaining before release, the overseas advance is approaching the $1 million mark. The final week before release is expected to see further growth as additional shows and screens are added.

What it means

The early $771K with North America total is a positive sign for the big-budget epic, particularly as bookings have opened well ahead of release. However, final box-office performance will depend on screen count, walk-in business, reviews and audience response after the film hits theatres.

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About the film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’ stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol. The film is set for a global multi-language theatrical release on November 5, 2026, with a franchise budget of ₹4,000 crore.

The makers are also planning a special world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27. The event will be held at the David Geffen Theatre with a Diwali-themed celebration.