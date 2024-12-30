‘What’s the relevance?’: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso raises eyebrows

A debate ensued on social media, with a Ladakh Councillor also commenting on the development, after the Indian Army unveiled a grand statue of legendary Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at the pristine Pangong Tso lake. The move to establish the statue near the India-China border has elicited praise, but not without its fair share of criticism.

The statue was established by the Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps to “celebrate the unwavering spirit of the Indian ruler”. “On 26 Dec 2024, a majestic statue of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was inaugurated on the banks of Pangong Tso at an altitude of 14,300 feet. The towering symbol of valour, vision and unwavering justice was inaugurated by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, SC **, SM, VSM, GOC Fire and Fury Corps and Colonel of The Maratha Light Infantry. The event celebrates the unwavering spirit of the Indian ruler, whose legacy remains a source of inspiration for generations,” it said.

“As a local resident, I must voice my concerns about the Shivaji statue at Pangong. It was erected without local input, and I question its relevance to our unique environment and wildlife. Let's prioritize projects that truly reflect and respect our community and nature,” said local councillor Konchok Stanzin.

However, many questioned the point of installing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at the lake. “Chhatrapati Shivaji was a great warrior, but this spoils the natural beauty of Ladakh. It was no place for any statue or any other kind of construction,” said a user, while another stated, “Totally out of place. How is Shivaji relevant to Ladakh?”

Some even pointed out that if a statue needed to be installed there, then the army should have gone for local personalities. “No relevance of Shivaji Maharaj statue in Ladakh. It should be rather the Ladakh king Singge Namgyal but still such statues diminishes the natural beauty of the Pangong Tso. Need to preserve the pristine beauty of the Lake,” said a user, while another added, “Why Shivaji in Ladakh? If at all you felt an urgent need to have a statue there, Hari Singh Nalwa would have been a more appropriate choice. Even more appropriate would have been someone who represents Ladakh cultural ethos.”

Yet, another pointed out that Maharana Pratap was also one of India’s greatest warriors. “General Zorawar Singh statue was more apt at pangong Tso, as Zorawar had led 4,000 men along the Pangong Lake, Swept all resistance before them and passed the Lake Manasarovar and converged at Gartok, defeating the small Tibetan force stationed during his conquest of Tibet,” said a user.

However, many lauded the legendary king and his unparalleled legacy.

INDIA-CHINA STANDOFF

However, the statue is not mere symbolism, it is likely the Indian Army’s posturing at the strategic location. The region, including locations in the border near the Pangong lake, witnessed clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020. However, in 2021 a disengagement agreement was signed between the parties. Nevertheless, the area still remains a sensitive location.

The army aims to enhance infrastructure in Ladakh to ramp up preparedness in the face of adversity. The unveiling of the statue is also part of the Army’s larger effort to solidify its position in the region.

