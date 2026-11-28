Kundu spent more than five years at Argonne National Laboratory in the US, where his research involved collaborations with NASA, the US Air Force, the US Army and major aerospace companies.

From Pune to the US

Kundu's academic journey began at Savitribai Phule Pune University before he moved to North Carolina State University in the US.

He completed his master's in mechanical engineering between 2010 and 2012, specialising in gas turbine combustion chamber design for viscous fuels. His research involved developing and testing a combustion chamber that could burn high-viscosity fuels while reducing harmful emissions.

He then pursued a PhD in aerospace engineering at the same university, completing it in 2015.

His doctoral research focused on high-pressure spray flames, combustion modelling and the chemical reactions involved inside propulsion systems. He also developed computational models that were validated using high-performance computing facilities at Argonne National Laboratory.

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Five years at Argonne

Kundu spent more than five years at Argonne National Laboratory, first as a postdoctoral researcher and later as a research scientist.

His work included developing combustion models for hypersonic propulsion in collaboration with NASA Langley. He also worked on implementing combustion models into NASA's VULCAN computational fluid dynamics code for scramjet applications.

He collaborated with the US Army on gas turbine research and worked with aerospace companies including GE, Rolls-Royce, Honeywell and Caterpillar.

One of his projects with Caterpillar resulted in a joint patent related to internal combustion engine design.

From research to Green Aero

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After returning to India, Kundu moved into industry. He worked at AgniKul Cosmos for six months before joining electric commercial vehicle company Euler Motors.

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At Euler Motors, he led battery and thermal research and development.

In November 2023, he founded Green Aero.

The company is developing propulsion systems and other aerospace technologies for high-speed unmanned aircraft. Green Aero says it has completed more than 100 hot-fire tests in the sub-kilonewton engine category and developed an engine core called Blue Dragon.

The company has a team of around 50 people and operates an 87,000-square-foot research, development, assembly and testing facility in Bengaluru.

Green Aero also reports partnerships with Larsen & Toubro and support through Boeing's BUILD programme.

The latest funding will support further technology development and expansion. The company is also looking to hire engineers across propulsion, avionics, software and airframe development over the next 12 to 18 months.

For Kundu, the journey has moved from researching combustion and propulsion at US laboratories to developing jet propulsion systems in India.