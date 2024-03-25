‘Why Cong became so helpless & weak?’: Anurag Thakur takes jibe on Arvind Kejriwal

Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticized Arvind Kejriwal for staying on as Delhi's chief minister after being arrested, labeling it as "bad politics." Thakur pointed out that leaders within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are vying to take Kejriwal's place, with even his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, joining the competition, as per PTI reports.

Thakur criticized opposition parties, including Congress, for supporting Kejriwal, who is in ED custody until March 28.

"Why has the Congress become so helpless and weak? The Congress should laud the ED for taking action in the case and arresting the accused as its leaders, including Ajay Maken, had targeted the AAP for the “scam”, PTI quoted Thakur as saying.

Continuing his attack on Kejriwal, the Union minister said,"The kingpin has been arrested and the one who gave us wisdom on morality and honesty says he will run the government from jail."

Thakur highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi willingly faced questioning when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, showing respect for the law and emerging stronger as a result.

Kejriwal, aged 55, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being questioned for two hours on Thursday. His arrest followed the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant him protection from the agency's coercive actions. A Delhi court subsequently remanded him to ED custody until March 28.

On Saturday, Kejriwal filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, contesting his arrest and the remand order issued by the trial court. His legal team argued that both the arrest and the remand order are 'illegal,' and he should be released from custody immediately.

ANI has reported that Kejriwal's legal team has requested a prompt hearing from the Acting Chief Justice, ideally by Sunday, March 24.