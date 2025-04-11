'Wife harassed... Police aren't interested': Delhi couple alleges harassment by young men, claims police inaction despite video evidence

A couple from Delhi has turned to social media, seeking strict punishment for two young boys who allegedly harassed them during their late-night commute. The incident, which took place on April 8 in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar, has sparked frustration after the couple claimed the police showed little interest in the case.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, described the harrowing incident in a Reddit post, revealing how two boys approached them from behind while they were riding towards Preet Vihar, just before the Akshardham Flyover. The boys allegedly touched his wife "inappropriately," laughed, revved their bike’s throttle, and sped away toward National Highway 24.

In a state of shock, the man quickly revved his scooter in an attempt to catch up with the perpetrators. However, despite his efforts, he was unable to catch them, as they were riding a racing bike while he was on a scooter.

"This was a horrific incident both for me and my wife," he shared. "None of us went to work today, and I cannot imagine the kind of thoughts she must be going through. I'm trying my best to emotionally support her."

Despite promptly filing a First Information Report (FIR), the man expressed his dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. "It looked like the police officer wasn't interested in the case or was probably taking it very lightly. I don't have any hopes from the police," he added.

The couple, however, possesses crucial evidence, including video footage of the suspects fleeing the scene. The vehicle number (DL10AF5999) is visible in the footage, alongside a partial image of one of the suspects' faces.

"I feel helpless and weak. I am questioning the laws of this country and the people. Women are not at all safe, and some people are getting too comfortable with committing crimes without facing any consequences," the man lamented.

Here is the video: