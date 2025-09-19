'World should learn from India': Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Russia-Ukraine conflict, Israel war

Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, has called on the international community to study India's approach to ending military conflicts. Singh referenced Operation Sindoor as evidence of how conflicts can be quickly and decisively concluded once objectives are met. Operation Sindoor, launched by India's armed forces on 7 May against Pakistani terror infrastructure, concluded with a ceasefire after only four days of fighting.

The operation followed a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 25 civilians. ACM Singh emphasised that India's strategy focused on achieving clear anti-terror goals before halting further hostilities, marking a sharp contrast with prolonged wars elsewhere.

"The main wars that are going on today, be it Russia, Ukraine or the Israel war. They are going on, years have passed, because no one is thinking about conflict termination. I think the world has to learn a lesson from India about how to start and terminate a conflict at the earliest possible opportunity," the Air Force chief said at an event in Delhi.

Operation Sindoor's airstrikes destroyed nine terror launch pads and killed over 100 terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India's air defence systems thwarted retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Pakistan, preventing further escalation or damage. The operation's goals were anti-terrorism, and India limited its strikes to terrorist and military targets.

Singh explained that once objectives were met, prolonging conflict would only increase costs. "We heard that people said that no, we should have done a little more. We stopped the war very quickly. Yes, they (Pakistan) were on the back foot, no doubt, but what was our objective? Our objective was anti-terrorism. We had to strike them. We had done that. So if our objectives have been met, then why should we not terminate a conflict? Why should we carry on? Because any conflict has a lot of price which has to be paid," Singh emphasised.

He added that continuing hostilities after meeting objectives would undermine preparedness for future missions and affect India's economic progress.

India halted the offensive on 10 May with a ceasefire agreement, after warning Pakistan that further actions would result in a stronger response. No significant damage was reported on the Indian side, while the operation delivered a severe blow to terror networks.

The decision for a rapid ceasefire has faced political scrutiny, with opposition figures questioning its timing. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'surrendered' to the pressure by Trump, who was the first one to announce the ceasefire on May 10."