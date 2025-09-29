X says it is ‘deeply concerned’, to appeal against order on complying with takedown notices

X plans to appeal against a Karnataka High Court order compelling the social media platform to comply with government-issued takedown notices. The company expressed reservations about the implications of this decision, contending it could empower an excessively large number of police officers to issue arbitrary removal requests.

X stated, "Deeply concerned by the recent order from Karnataka Court in India, which will allow millions of police officers to issue arbitrary takedown orders. We will appeal this order to defend free expression."

The High Court's directive came after dismissing X's petitions that contested the Centre's instructions to block certain accounts and content. Justices on the bench criticised the platform's reliance on American legal standards and emphasised the inapplicability of such jurisprudence within India. "American jurisprudence cannot be transported to the Indian judicial thought process," they said.

In its observations, the court addressed the rapid evolution of digital technologies, noting the need for regulatory frameworks to adapt accordingly. The bench highlighted the 2021 Information Technology Rules as requiring a unique approach, remarking that rules "demand their own interpretative frame”.

The court further asserted, "No social media platform can take exemption from the laws of the land. Indian marketplaces cannot be treated as a playground."

Emphasising the importance of oversight, the High Court described the regulation of social media as "the need of the hour", adding that “social media companies cannot be allowed to work unregulated in India." It warned that every company wishing to operate in the country "needs to know this”.

The bench concluded by clarifying the constitutional context for freedom of expression in India. The court underlined that the charter of free speech under Article 19 is reserved for Indian citizens, asserting, "Article 19 remains the charter of rights for citizens only. The protective embrace of Article 19 cannot be invoked by those who are not citizens."