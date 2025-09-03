'You can’t fight China without India': Former US advisor urges Washington to prioritise strategy over trade

The United States cannot confront China’s growing Indo-Pacific influence alone and must rely on India’s support, former US adviser Mary Kissel said, underscoring New Delhi’s pivotal role even as trade tensions with Washington intensify.

In an interview with Fox News, Kissel — who served as senior adviser to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — called India indispensable to American strategy. “If we are really serious about considering Communist China the greatest threat to the United States and our way of life, we need India. It’s just a fact. We can’t fight them alone in the Asia-Pacific,” she said.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of strained ties, with President Donald Trump imposing 50% tariffs on Indian imports, including an additional 25% penalty over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

The comments also followed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Modi and Xi, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, acknowledged their economies’ role in stabilising global trade and welcomed “positive momentum” in ties since their last meeting in 2024.

During his meeting with Putin, Modi reiterated the “shoulder-to-shoulder” partnership between India and Russia. Kissel suggested such engagements present a “major challenge” for the Trump administration as it seeks to contain China.

“We need the heft of not just Australia, not just our friends in Japan, but also India,” she said, adding that Modi’s SCO diplomacy highlights Washington’s dilemma in balancing tariffs with the need for Indian support.