'Trump has no understanding of economics': US analyst says India holds 21st century vote

US President Donald Trump has “no understanding of economics and statecraft,” independent foreign policy analyst Edward Price told ANI, warning that his tariff war with India risks derailing what he called “the most crucial 21st century partnership.”

Price, an adjunct professor at New York University, said Trump’s repeated tariff threats against New Delhi reflect a fundamental misreading of both trade and strategy. “I used to think that President Donald Trump had a very poor understanding of economics and statecraft. And I realise now that that was wrong. In fact, President Trump has no understanding of economics and statecraft,” he said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The criticism comes after Trump defended his tariff policy while conceding that the US “gets along very well with India.” Price argued that India’s tariffs are consistent with its status as a developing economy, and were long permitted under the post-war global trade order.

Strategically, Price said the approach is counterproductive, pushing India closer to Russia and China — the very alignment Washington has sought to prevent. “Modi is smart. Modi is playing his cards. And he’s reminding the US that he has a choice,” Price added, framing India’s engagement with Moscow and Beijing as leverage, not permanent alignment.

He described India as “the deciding vote in the 21st century,” with its stance on US-China rivalry likely to shape the outcome of global power competition.

Advertisement

On domestic criticisms, Price dismissed Trump loyalist Peter Navarro’s claim that Ukraine was “Modi’s war” as “very strange,” clarifying that it is “Putin’s war.” He also noted unease over Trump’s personal business ties, including cryptocurrency ventures, calling them “a departure from the norm.”

To reset ties, Price urged Trump to scrap the proposed 50% tariffs on India, replace them with zero tariffs, and issue an apology. “I can’t for the life of me understand why the president of the United States, in a confrontation with China, in a war with Russia, would deign to put 50 per cent tariffs on India,” he said.