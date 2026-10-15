'You'll be the ones who rule': Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal announces new party, to contest UP election

"Politics rules over you. In Jan Neeti, you will be the ones who rule," Mittal said while unveiling the party's name and outlining its political vision.

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The announcement marks a new phase in Mittal's career, following her decision to leave the IAS after 13 years of service and enter politics. Her party is set to make its electoral debut in Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due in 2027.

मेरा राजनीतिक सफर का अगला कदम। मेरे साथ जुड़ें 🙏🙏 https://t.co/c9ihA3dxOB — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) October 15, 2026

On September 29, Divya Mittal announced her entry into politics through an X post after opting for voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Mittal said she wanted to pursue a new path in public service.

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Mittal resigned from the Indian Administrative Service after a 13-year career on August 30, opting for voluntary retirement from service. She had announced her decision to enter politics on September 29, signalling her intention to pursue a different approach to public service.

An alumna of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru, Mittal also has experience as a Wall Street trader. Her professional background spans finance and public administration, before her latest move into electoral politics.

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Mittal's announcement highlighted the importance of making citizens active participants in policymaking and strengthening accountability between elections. Her remarks suggest that Jan Neeti Bharat intends to position itself around the idea that governance should remain responsive to public needs throughout an elected government's tenure.

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The party has announced its intention to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, although the announcement did not provide details on its organisational structure, candidates, or electoral strategy.