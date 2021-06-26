Air India resumes flights from Dubai; is UAE allowing travellers from India? Check out details

Air India resumed commercial passenger flights from UAE to India from 10 am onwards on June 24. Flights started a day after the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management of Dubai had allowed travellers from India to the UAE under certain conditions. The UAE had suspended incoming flights from India on April 24 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Air India will operate its flights from Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport. Whereas Air India Express flights will operate from Terminal 2 of the same airport.

"Effective June 24, 2021 (10 am), all Air India flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport. All passengers booked to travel on or after June 24 are requested to report at Dubai Terminal-1," noted Air India on its website.



UAE allows entry of Indian travellers but with conditions

In an order passed on June 19, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management of Dubai had allowed the resumption of all passenger flights from three nations - Nigeria, South Africa and India - from June 23 onwards. However, there were some conditions attached for passengers from India.

Travellers from India would be required to carry a "valid residence visa and should have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine." The COVID-19 vaccines that UAE has approved are - Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

Travellers would also need a negative PCR test report to confirm that they do not have COVID-19. The PCR test should have been taken less than 48 hours before departure. They would also need to take a rapid test four hours before the flight and then take another PCR test once they arrive in UAE. Passengers will remain in institutional quarantine until the results of the second PCR test are issued.

