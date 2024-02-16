DGCA slaps show cause notice to Air India for wheelchair shortage after 80-year-old flyer's death

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued a show cause notice to Tata Group-owned Air India after an 80-year-old died at the Mumbai airport. On Monday (February 12), the senior citizen, who was on the Air India New York-Mumbai flight, died after he collapsed at the Mumbai airport.

As per news reports, the octogenarian Babu Patel and his wife, Narmadaben Patel, 76, had both requested wheelchairs for assistance upon disembarking from Air India's AI-116 flight from New York. However, due to a shortage of wheelchairs, both of them had to walk around 1.5 km from the plane to the immigration counter. The passenger died at the time of the immigration process.

Patel was an Indian-origin US passport holder travelling in economy class on Air India flight AI-116 from New York to Mumbai.

In its clarification, Air India said while the airline authorities requested the passenger to wait for assistance, he opted to walk.

“One of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on 12th February fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was in a wheelchair. Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The official said: “As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away.”

The DGCA has issued a show cause Notice to Air India, citing non-compliance with civil aviation requirements provisions and violation of Aircraft Rules, 1937. Air India has been given seven days to respond to the notice and explain its failure to adhere to regulatory requirements.

In addition, DGCA has also issued an expansive advisory to all airline operators. The advisory noted that airlines should guarantee the availability of a sufficient number of wheelchairs to aid passengers during both boarding and deplaning procedures. This measure is aimed at averting incidents akin to those previously encountered, thereby ensuring enhanced passenger convenience and safety in future operations.

