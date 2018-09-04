RBI employees defer two-day mass casual leave programme

The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees (UFRBOE) has deferred the two-day mass casual leave on September 4 and 5 after discussion with the RBI management.

In a statement issued on Monday, UFRBOE said: "Consequent to series of meeting between top management of Reserve Bank of India with unions, the forum has decided to defer the programme of mass casual leave scheduled on September 4 and 5 to first week of January, 2019 in response to the bank's request to give some more time to resolve the demands."

RBI employees had earlier rejected Governor Urjit Patel's request to withdraw their two-day mass leave programme. The employees of the central bank are demanding an option for contributory provident fund (CPF) retainers to switch over to pension scheme, and grant of additional provident fund (APF) to those recruited in the bank from 2012.

The forum had threatened that if the issue lingered, then they would resort to flash strike for two days.

The mass casual leave programme was likely to have paralysed operations of RBI and other major lenders across the country. Reacting to the call of two-day leave, all India Reserve Bank Employees Association General Secretary Samir Ghosh had yesterday said that the move would seriously affect RTGS & NEFT operations in the banks.