SBI Bank Holidays: The country's largest bank to remain closed for 6 days in this period

If you have an account with the State Bank of India (SBI) and need to visit a branch for some work, get it done quickly, because the country's largest bank could be closed for six days. Bank branches will be closed for six days starting May 23, and this closure could be nationwide.

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However, online transactions will continue, allowing you to use net banking, ATMs, mobile banking, and other services. However, if you need to complete your work in person at an SBI branch, you should do so before May 23rd.

Why will SBI Bank remain closed for 6 days?

The six-day bank closure is due to the weekend, a proposed two-day strike, and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) two-day holiday for Eid al-Adha (Bakrid). According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed for two days on the occasion of Bakrid (May 27 and 28).

May 23rd is the fourth Saturday of the month, so banks will be closed on that day. All SBI banks will be closed on May 24th, a Sunday, resulting in a two-day weekend.

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When and why is the strike happening?

The SBI Staff Federation has announced a proposed strike on May 25-26 (Monday and Tuesday), 2026. The strike has been called to resolve issues such as recruitment and selection of National Pension System (NPS) fund managers.

The All India State Bank of India Staff Federation, an organisation representing SBI employees across the country, has also raised concerns over the outsourcing of jobs, equality issues in SBI, review of the career progression scheme, HRMS, and other issues affecting employees.

Holiday on account of Eid-ul-Azha

The RBI has declared a holiday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. In some parts of the country, the festival will be celebrated on May 27th, while in others, it will be celebrated on May 28th. In Jammu and Kashmir, the festival will be celebrated on both days, resulting in a two-day holiday.

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Online services will continue

SBI staff may also join the strike. While branch operations may be halted, online services will continue. SBI online banking, UPI payments, and ATMs will operate as normal.