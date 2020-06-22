UCO Bank teams up with four insurers to sell their products

State-run UCO Bank tied up with four insurers to offer various insurance products to its customers through its network of branches across the country. The lender teamed up with SBI Life Insurance Company, the Oriental Insurance Company and Religare Health Insurance Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company for selling their products.

With these new partnerships, the lender will now be offering a much wider range of insurance products, UCO Bank MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel said. The fresh tie-ups have strengthened the bank's partnerships with insurers from existing two to six, an official said.

"These will enable us to reaffirm our commitment to our customers for their financial well being. We would digitise and automate the customer interface for availing these facilities," UCO Bank executive director Ajay Vyas said.

