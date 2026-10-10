Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Mahindra & Mahindra announces sale of 51% stake in Novavayu Aerospace to Embraer

Mahindra & Mahindra announces sale of 51% stake in Novavayu Aerospace to Embraer

M&M2,796.20(1.64%)

The corporate action will result in NAL ceasing to be a wholly-owned subsidiary and transitioning into an associate company of Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDSL).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 8:28 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra announces sale of 51% stake in Novavayu Aerospace to EmbraerThe companies expect to complete the transaction on or before December 1, 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) has formally informed the stock exchanges that Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer SA will acquire a 51% controlling equity stake in Novavayu Aerospace Limited (NAL), a step-down subsidiary within the Mahindra defense ecosystem.

The corporate action will result in NAL ceasing to be a wholly-owned subsidiary and transitioning into an associate company of Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDSL). The regulatory filing, confirms that Mahindra & Mahindra received the intimation of the Investment Agreement on October 9, 2026.

Advertisement

Ownership structure & corporate sequence 

The transaction involves a multi-layered corporate hierarchy within Mahindra’s aerospace and defense division:

  • Parent entity: Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahindra Advanced Technologies Limited (MATL), holds complete ownership of Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDSL).  
  • Target entity: Novavayu Aerospace Limited (NAL) was incorporated on July 29, 2026, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MDSL.  
  • Post-transaction status: Following the acquisition of the 51% equity stake by Embraer SA, NAL will transition from a wholly-owned subsidiary to an associate entity under MDSL.  

Financial disclosures & deal terms 

Because Novavayu Aerospace Limited was incorporated mid-year on July 29, 2026, the company did not exist during the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Consequently, NAL contributed no turnover, revenue, income, net worth, or profit to the consolidated financial statements of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited for that fiscal period, nor has it generated revenue or income as of the date of the disclosure.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the agreement executed on October 9, 2026, MDSL will receive an aggregate consideration of approximately Rs 5,10,000 for the sale of its 51% equity stake to Embraer S.A. The buyer, registered at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, São Paulo, Brazil, is an independent entity, and the transaction does not fall within the ambit of related-party transactions.

The companies expect to complete the transaction on or before December 1, 2026. The disclosure was communicated to the NSE, BSE Limited, the London Stock Exchange, and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026 8:26 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more